Super Food for the New Year

Acai berries are found in the thick forests of the Amazon that grow in clusters atop the acai palm tree. The Acai berry is likened to be a cross between raspberries and chocolate, thus giving a delicious and unique flavor. Their flavor makes them a good combination and ingredient for fruit smoothies, granola, fruit drinks, yogurts and ice cream. These small tiny berries pack a healthy balance of protein, carbohydrates, omega fatty acids, vitamin E and minerals making it to the tops list of nutritional super foods.



Since media mogul Oprah Winfrey declared that the berry helped her in losing weight, the popularity of the acai berry has reached new heights and thus, it has also prompted scams to lure consumers into purchasing fake acai products.



Consumers can also subscribe to the website’s RSS feeds to stay up to date concerning issues on the acai berry and other health and nutritional information. Not only that, the website encourages its visitors and acai berry consumers to relate and share their experiences from using the acai berry through its comments section.



The USDA Recommends that an average adult gets 3-5000 ORAC Units Daily. ORAC is the acronym for ‘Oxygen Radical Absorbance Capacity’ and most of us are getting less than 1000 a day. The Acai has very high ORAC values which are about 5500 ORAC value for just 100g.



