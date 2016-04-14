Super Models Join Forces to Promote Fashion Targets Breast Cancer Campaign for 2016

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2016 --Celebrity models are often seen promoting charitable causes and this year looks to be no exception. This auspicious anniversary illustrates a new declaration of the power of fashion, charity and womanhood, pioneered by two of the best-known faces on global modeling scene. The campaign, that has so far raised over £14 million for breast cancer research, has seen support from other models of the supermodel era including Claudia Schiffer, Elle Macpherson and celebrity super snapper Mario Testino.



As models, as women, and as faces that represented the aspirations and ideals of their generation, it seems fitting that both Naomi and Kate want to come together to help raise money for this worthwhile charity. The exclusive 2016 range is hand-picked from some of the high-street's best loved retailers, including Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Topshop, Laura Ashley, Simply Be and Blow Ltd and carries a minimum 30% donation for every item sold.



Katherine Peacock, owner of Model Agency (http://www.modelagency.uk.com/) based in Wandsworth, London has long championed the influence held by the very top models in the industry. "Everyone wants to be them, look like them or live like them" she says, "and if they can inspire people to donate money to a worthy cause, that alone is befitting of the title "super" model." She also believes that by offering their continued support to the cause they are setting an excellent example for younger, less well-known models.



Peacock agrees that "this industry can outwardly seem to be very focused on money and fame and sometimes the philanthropic aspect can be overlooked. The industry as a whole has always had a great history of holding charity events and raising money for good causes. Many of our models are more than happy to support shows or events in the name of charity. As a leading model agency operating worldwide, we supply models of all shapes and sizes, and are delighted to see top names supporting such an important cause. I believe that the model industry will continue to offer support and inspiration for as long as the fashion and beauty industry appeals to the altruistic nature of the donating public."



