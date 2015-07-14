Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2015 --Who ever thought a weight loss and anti-aging treatment could be found in one cup of tea? Lauded as 'China's Fountain of Youth' a company based in the Inner Lake District of Taipei City, Taiwan launches the newest thing in the tea trade. A potent natural antioxidant five times stronger than traditional green tea, TeaNow® Black Green Tea is a game-changer. Said to be a sure way to detox, increase energy, and burn belly fat, the product is also noted for its anti-aging properties.



Long since known as a well-spring of health, tea gives its drinkers myriad natural benefits. Drinking tea is a sure way to longevity according to WebMD and senior researcher John Weisburger, PhD of the Institute for Cancer Prevention in Valhalla, New York. Weisburger said, "I've published more than 500 papers and I was the first American researcher to show that tea modifies the metabolism to detoxify harmful chemicals. Whether it's green or black, tea has about eight to 10 times the polyphenols found in fruits and vegetables."



It stands to reason that if a regular cup of green tea can provide the benefits of polyphenols then one that's super-powered will provide for lightening fast absorption. Organic and premium quality, TeaNow Black Green Tea can be served hot or cold and comes in small instant packages for use on the go. Manufactured in an easy to use powder there's no sweetener necessary. The anti-aging compound found in the green tea extract, KarmaKisses reports to be the fastest way to lose weight, can be had in one cup a day. Ordinarily one would have to drink five to eight cups of green tea to get the benefits TeaNow gives.



Arrian Chiu, sales representative at KarmaKisses Tea House said of TeaNow's benefits, "Precious antioxidants like EGCG are enhanced 500% to help you fight the natural stresses of aging and speed up your metabolism to promote weight loss. Guaranteeing the delivery of about 300 mg of tea catechins, it's perfect for a detox diet. Green tea is proven to have incredible cognitive-enhancing abilities, too. So, not only do you feel great, you also experience unequalled mental clarity."



Each serving contains over 400 mg of potent antioxidants and polyphenols and 18mg of caffeine per serving.



For more information about TeaNow Black Green Tea click on http://www.tea-now.com



For more information about the company visit http://www.karmakisses.com



About KarmaKisses Tea House

KarmaKisses Tea House is located in the Inner Lake District of Taipei City, Taiwan. The company's mission is to create high-performance natural foods and drinks. KarmaKisses helps consumers maintain good health by incorporating organic ingredients in their products. Carefully commitment to safe environmental methods the company uses earth and animal-friendly practices.



Contact:

Arrian Chiu

Sales Representative, KarmaKisses Tea House

info@karmakisses.com

888-980-9647



Website:

http://www.karmakisses.com

http://www.tea-now.com



Social Media:

https://twitter.com/KarmaKisses

https://www.facebook.com/karmakisses

https://www.pinterest.com/karmakissestea/

https://plus.google.com/+Karmakisses/posts

https://instagram.com/karmakissesteanow/