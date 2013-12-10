Montreal, Quebec -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2013 --Saffron, one of the most esteemed spices in the world is now being used in an eye supplement approved by Health Canada and claimed to be a new hope for individuals affected by age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts, the two leading causes of vision impairment in Canada.



Studies have shown the retinal protective effects and vision improvement properties of saffron in patients with AMD.



Saffron 2020 is an eye supplement that combines saffron with other nutrients known to be important for eye health, and is the only saffron-containing supplement approved by Health Canada to help maintain eyesight in macular degeneration and cataracts. This saffron supplement also helps reduce the risk of developing cataracts.



Saffron 2020 was formulated following studies in Italy and Australia showing the benefits of supplementation with saffron in patients with AMD. This natural health supplement helps to maintain our invaluable eyesight in AMD and cataracts, and also helps to reduce the risk of developing cataracts.



A recent study from the same research team in Italy shows that the macular benefits of saffron occur for both of the major genetic variations which lead to AMD: more specifically the gene variations in complement factor H (CFH) and age-related maculopathy susceptibility (ARMS2) risk genotypes. Your eyes can benefit from saffron supplementation regardless of your genetic profile for CFH and ARMS2 genes.



Doctor Kim Julian, a top eye surgeon involved in the elaboration of Saffron 2020, stated: “At the moment, there is no cure for AMD, all we can do is aim to slow down its progression and make life as manageable as possible for this suffering. Saffron 2020 is the only macular degeneration supplement I’m aware of which combines saffron with important eye health nutrients like resveratrol, zinc, antioxidant vitamins (A, B2, C and E) and natural carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin.”



About Saffron 2020

Saffron 2020 is a patent pending product provided by Groupe Persavita, a company located in Montreal, Canada. For more information about the product, AMD and cataracts visit http://www.saffron2020.ca/.