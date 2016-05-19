Supercharged Traders Awarded: Syed Yazid from Malaysia Won Tesla Model S

Kingstown, St. Vincent and the Grenadines -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/19/2016 --3179 traders took part in this fierce competition that comprised 20 rounds plus the exciting finish line, and OctaFX team would like to thank all the traders who took part in this contest. OctaFX is happy to announce the winners and grant the following prizes that have been prepared:



1. Tesla Model S, an all-electric powerful hatchback goes to Syed Yazid from Malaysia

2. BMW i3, an urban electric model goes to Chin Heung from Hong Kong

3. Renault Twizy, a battery-powered electric city car goes to Budi Santoso from Indonesia

4. The latest Apple iMac goes to Daniel Abella from Spain

5. The latest Apple MacBook Pro goes to Satriya Agung Wibowo from Indonesia

6. The latest Apple Macbook Air goes to Erwin Agung Prasetyo from Indonesia

7. The latest Apple Mac Mini goes to Motie Hayajneh from Jordan

8. The latest Apple iPad goes toJia Qi Guo from China

9. Apple iPhone 6splusgoes to Dira Septria Dwi Sari from Indonesia

10. Apple iPhone 6sgoes to Yohanes Prayoga from Indonesia



During the contest, OctaFX also awarded 20 iPhones 6s' to the monthly round winners.



For the details on the contest, visit the Supercharged real contest results page and watch the video to witness the winners announced. Stay tuned to read the success stories of the winning traders!



OctaFX hopes that everyone enjoyed participating in Supercharged real contest. Stay tuned to know about OctaFX new contests and promotions first!