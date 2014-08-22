Superior Maintenance Services Enjoys 13-Year Track Record of Optimum Customer Service

Chesterfield Township, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2014 --Superior Maintenance Services in Chesterfield Township, Michigan provides something consumers don’t readily think about. Not until they walk into a commercial, retail or medical facility that’s unkept. Suddenly cleanliness is top of mind. Enter, Superior Maintenance Services. Or, “Superior” as they’re readily called by happy clients. Clients who’ve steadily relied on them for the last 13 years to keep their company’s image sparkling.



Specializing in cleaning medical facilities, car dealerships, and general office complexes, Superior keeps it simple. They do the dirty work so their clients don’t have to. An affordable cleaning service in Macomb, Oakland and St. Clair counties Superior has proved to be a necessity for busy clients with limited time.



Dan Walford Sr., owner of Superior Maintenance Services said of his company’s dedication to customer service, “Our goal has always been to offer our clients janitorial services that are comprehensive. That means we do everything from keeping a mezzanine floor spotless to hazardous waste removal. We’re a one stop shop. This way our clients don’t have to waste time or money on services that piecemeal projects. On every project, we’re there from start to finish.”



With a punctual and friendly staff Superior Maintenance Services cater to a client’s specific needs. Available as a one-time service or on a reoccurring basis the company prides itself on being the only cleaning company a client needs. Superior offers exterior surface cleaning for healthcare, office or retail spaces. They also offer commercial office cleaning, commercial power washing and commercial floor cleaning. Having provided quite literally millions of square feet of commercial office and retail space with janitorial services Superior takes their expert attention to detail one step further. The Chesterfield Township cleaning company also offers a quality assurance guarantee for all of their services.



Walford adds, “In thirteen years in business we’ve worked in all industries. We’re comfortable working in any setting and that includes high security areas. A thorough job is our commitment to our clients. We measure our success by their happiness.”



Superior Maintenance Services, LLC was founded by Dan Walford Sr. in 2001 to provide Oakland, Macomb and St. Clair counties with professional cleaning services. Since its inception the company has provided millions of square feet of commercial office, medical and retail spaces with exceptional janitorial services.



