Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/11/2018 --Superior Press, a Treasury Management Solutions provider to commercial banks, has announced a new program to buy back defunct Remote Deposit Capture (RDC) check scanner devices in 2018. Commercial banks will be able to cash in on their old check scanners - even if they're not working - and reestablish their RDC programs with upgraded devices.



The award winning, family-run company will attend the RDC Forum in San Jose, California on January 30th to meet with local banks and discuss the new incentives. Steve Traut, SVP of Sales for Superior Press, will be a featured speaker at the one-day event.



The RDC Forum, hosted by RemoteDepositCapture.com, offers education, insights, and networking opportunities for financial institutions using any form of remote deposit capture. Traut and other leading industry experts will share insights on best practices, trends, and risk management to help companies increase profits, reduce risk, and enhance customer value.



Almost fourteen years after the passage of Check 21, Remote Deposit Capture continues to hold a significant role reshaping the retail and treasury divisions of banks nationwide. The 2003 act paved the way for RDC by giving scanned check images the same legal standing as the original paper documents.



"A surprisingly large opportunity remains for boring old commercial desktop RDC after all these years. Most banks have roughly 10% annual revenue growth in their sights over the short term," according to Bob Meara, a Senior Analyst at Celent. "A more interesting opportunity is with small business, but banks won't realize the opportunity unless they up their product game."



Superior Press offers professional and personalized solutions for commercial banks in partnership with forward thinking leaders in the Remote Deposit Capture scanner market such as Digital Check, Epson and Panini.



Digital Check sets its company apart by sending their engineers to visit supply chain partners and perform QA checks on parts. Their primary Remote Deposit Capture customers are the small and mid-sized businesses who handle between 10 and 50 checks or money orders per day.



Epson is a global technology leader with check-capture solutions ranging from integrated printers for teller capture, branch & RDC applications, small business & commercial lockbox services.



Panini offers affordable, scalable and reliable check scanners that meet the specific and unique requirements of remote deposit capture users.



About the Superior Press Buyback Program:



- Superior Press will accept check scanners regardless of current working condition. Now you can offload broken equipment and start the year with a secure, fully-supported scanner. (Exceptions apply).



- Participants will receive a Cash Redemption Value for each unit base model for up to 30 scanners. You save twice with instant savings and improved operations.



- Enjoy the freedom to choose the best model for your business. You won't have to buy a model that's similar or limit yourself to the exact manufacturer and model you shipped to us.



Attend the RDC Forum in San Jose to meet and speak with the Superior Press team and receive a $50 discount off of your attendance to the event by using the code SP50.



About Superior Press

Trusted by financial institutions since 1931, Superior Press combines financial industry expertise with state-of-the-art financial printing capabilities to service the valuable commercial clients of the nation's top banks. Superior Press specializes in providing complete, personalized treasury management solutions including check printing, financial forms, cash vault supplies, treasury supply call centers, and check cash hardware and asset fulfillment including Remote Deposit and Remote Cash Capture.



