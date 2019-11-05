Superior Press Partners with Acuant to Provide Leading Document Authentication and Identity Verification for Financial Institutions

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2019 --Superior Press, the leading provider of personalized treasury solutions for financial institutions, today announced that it is partnering with Acuant, a leading global provider of identity verification solutions. Superior Press will offer Acuant's hardware and software onboarding solutions to its financial services clients in order to improve fraud prevention, accelerate customer onboarding and meet regulations such as KYC and AML.



For nearly 90 years, Superior Press has provided banks a one-stop-shop for multiple treasury products. With Acuant's technology, Superior Press can help financial institutions nationwide modernize document authentication and identity verification.



"We are committed to helping financial institutions operate efficiently while protecting against fraud," said Bob Traut, Chairman and CEO of Superior Press. "Ensuring that customers are using valid documents and that they are who they claim to be is the cornerstone of trust for banking. With Acuant's hardware and software solutions, our banking partners can authenticate documents and verify identity in seconds, delivering a better customer experience and reducing wait times."



Acuant's InfinitID™ is the first all-in-one identity document authentication device, combining hardware and software that does not require any software implementation, integration, terminal hardware or operational training. Acuant supports identity documents including but not limited to driver's licenses, passports and visas from over 196 countries and all 50 U.S. states. Superior Press will also offer traditional ScanShell scanners for image capture of driver's licenses and government-issued ID cards.



Financial institutions can also purchase AssureID™ software to validate new customers and protect against identity theft and fraud. AssureID authenticates identity documents with patented technology that extracts biometric and alphanumeric data and applies 50+ forensic document-specific tests. Working in real-time, AssureID eliminates manual screening errors, speeds up the document inspection process and significantly reducing employee training, operating costs and customer inconvenience.



For mobile applications, Acuant Face™ software integrates into AssureID, performing powerful biometric facial recognition and liveness detection. A user simply captures an image of their government-issued ID and then takes a selfie. The selfie image is compared to an extracted photo from the identity document such as a driver's license or passport to verify a match.



"Working with an industry leader like Superior Press will bring our document authentication and identity verification solutions to more financial institutions nationwide," said Acuant President and CEO Yossi Zekri. "Identity fraud is on the rise with new scams such as synthetic ID and banks must be more vigilant than ever in verifying customer identities. At the same time, consumers are demanding fast, friendly banking experiences that utilize the latest technology to make their lives easier. Acuant provides seamless multi-factor authentication to fight fraud and aid in meeting KYC/AML regulations, while delivering a superior customer experience."



About Superior Press

For over 89 years, Superior Press has provided personalized treasury solutions for financial institutions nationwide. Offering check printing, remote cash capture, RDC scanner fulfillment, cash vault supplies, call center and help desk solutions, Superior Press is a one-stop-shop for treasury products that help financial institutions operate efficiently. The company offers banks the ability to consolidate supply vendors, leverage outsourced resources for fulfillment of banking supplies across multiple cash management products and improve the speed and effectiveness of on-boarding new commercial clients. For more information please visit http://www.superiorpress.com.



About Acuant

Acuant's Trusted Identity Platform provides complete identity verification based on your level of risk so you can build your business with better customers. Powered by AI for the highest speed and accuracy, omnichannel products enable seamless customer experiences to increase conversions in the digital economy. Built to scale, be secure and meet compliance needs (KYC, AML & GDPR), Acuant allows businesses to establish trust via identity proofing from any location in seconds. Award-winning products include intelligent data capture, ID authentication and facial recognition match.

Completing more than 6 billion trusted transactions worldwide, partners include Fortune 100, FTSE 350 organizations and start-ups in all industries. For more information please visit http://www.acuant.com.