Superior Press to Attend NACHA Payments 2018 in San Diego

Santa Fe Springs, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2018 --Superior Press will announce action steps bankers can take to prepare for the upcoming FFIEC amendments to Regulation CC (Availability of Funds and Collection of Checks) in a news conference at the NACHA Payments 2018 conference.



Attendees will learn how to plan for changes under the final FFIEC rule taking effect July 1, 2018. They will also receive a checklist to guide preparation for those changes. The conference will take place April 29-May 2 in San Diego, CA.



Banks receiving a duplicate deposit from a paper check previously deposited using remote deposit capture will now be indemnified for that deposit plus any interest compensation and expenses related to the check. However, there will be an exception preventing banks from making indemnity claims if they accept the original check containing "a restrictive endorsement inconsistent with the means of deposit, such as 'for mobile deposit only.' "[1]



According to the guidelines, bankers should take steps to use restrictive endorsement to help reduce double presentment of such items to minimize accidental and/or fraudulent deposits.



"Keep the regulators and auditors happy by implementing a fast and easy solution to satisfy the FFIEC Reg CC amendment changes," says Steve Traut, Senior Vice President of Sales at Superior Press. "Whether for mobile deposit or traditional RDC deposits, we have the right solution with the fastest path to implementation."



As a single source provider of cash management fulfillment solutions with more than 85 years of experience, Superior Press supports banks as they enact new commercial customer processes or internal bank procedures to meet the new requirements:



- Superior Press can facilitate identification of the originating bank, reducing duplicate deposit occurrences making it easier for end users to identify the originating bank.



- Superior Press offers streamlined ordering of endorsement stamps together with the RDC check scanners saving time and reducing data entry and order tracking and billing.



Financial institutions wishing to avoid penalties will want to attend this important announcement and receive the checklist to ensure that they're fully prepared for the imminent changes.



The conference will be held at the award-winning San Diego Convention Center on the bay. Stop by and meet the Superior Press team in the Exhibit Hall at Booth 300 on April 30 and May 1 between 9am and 5pm.



About NACHA Payments 2018

Payments 2018 brings together thousands of payments system stakeholders to explore and debate current issues and opportunities. This year's event will focus on faster payment experiences and how they impact the industry. Topics explored include increasing efficiency, reducing risk, and how new regulations will affect companies.



About Superior Press

Trusted by financial institutions since 1931, Superior Press combines financial industry expertise with state-of-the-art financial printing capabilities to service the valuable commercial clients of the nation's top banks. Superior Press specializes in providing complete, personalized treasury management solutions including check printing, financial forms, cash vault supplies, treasury supply call centers, and check cash hardware and asset fulfillment including Remote Deposit and Remote Cash Capture.



www.SuperiorPress.com



Media Contact: Naja Hayward

Phone: 888-590-7998

Email: nhayward@superiorpress.com



Sales Contact: Steve Traut

Phone: 888-590-7998

Email: straut@superiorpress.com



[1] https://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2017-06-15/pdf/2017-11379.pdf