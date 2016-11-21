Superior Products Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Anchorage, AK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2016 --Superior Products Inc., a trusted company providing Anchorage-area residents with metal siding and roofing, announced it has partnered with BizIQ, a web marketing company based in Phoenix, Arizona that assists small business owners across North America.



In this new collaboration, Superior Products Inc. will improve its digital footprint and enhance its customer base throughout the Anchorage area. BizIQ employs a strategy heavily focused on search engine optimization, helping customers more easily locate businesses like Superior Products Inc. when conducting searches for local businesses through Google. Additionally, BizIQ developed a new website for the roofers, as well as a brand new marketing campaign that features two blog posts per month and new strategies to improve the company's communication and relationship with its customers.



The new website for Superior Products Inc. emphasizes informative content relevant to the company's services. All content on the site is written by trained, professional copywriters. The website also delivers several channels through which interested parties can reach out for more information about metal siding in Alaska.



"We have more than 30 years of experience in the area in providing customers with outstanding metal roofing and siding," said Raymond Koch, owner of Superior Products Inc. "As people continue to rely on the Internet more and more for finding local businesses, it's important for us to keep up with the latest digital marketing trends. BizIQ's assistance has been invaluable to us to that end."



About Superior Products, Inc.

Founded in 1984, Superior Products, Inc. provides installation and repair services for metal roofing and siding in the Anchorage area.



For more information about the company's services, visit its website at http://www.spialaska.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.