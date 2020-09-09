Superior Southern Features Quality Algae Free Shingles in Boerne and Helotes

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2020 --Algae on the roof can be a real eyesore. A damp and wet roof fosters the growth of algae and moss, which can impact the roofing system's beauty and integrity. Even though they don't create the actual impairment to the roofing materials, they can damage.



To avoid such an issue, homeowners look for something that could be the perfect solution for their home or garage. Superior Southern brings in different options that are available to them for their residential roof. They feature algae-free shingles in Boerne and Helotes.



Usually, those roofs made from asphalt, wood, metal, concrete tiles, or clay and some other sorts of products tend to have moss and algae on them. Homes located in a place that experiences more rainfall and has regularly elevated levels of moisture are likely to have more moss and algae on the roofs. Massive trees that offer great deals of shade on the roof could additionally promote moss and algae development.



Letting the algae grow on roof shingles can lead to discoloration on the roof. Some kinds of algae are responsible for developing streaks and black blemishes on roofs. It can develop over time as it flourishes on calcium carbonate and moisture. The build-up can cause potential damage to the roofing material, thereby creating a rise in power expenses. The build-up of algae on the roof soaks up the sunshine, thereby causing the home interior to heat up and raise the power costs.



Homeowners will have to be careful about choosing shingles for their roofs. Even it might sound like a farce, but algae can indeed live on the shingles. Superior Southern is always working on new and better ways to protect homes, buildings, and other constructions.



For more information on Elastomeric roof coating in Boerne and Helotes, visit https://www.superiorsouthern.com/roof-coating-san-antonio-boerne-helotes-san-marcos-new-braunfels-tx/.



About Superior Southern

With over 50 years of industry experience, Superior Southern has been serving the community by providing quality roofing solutions. Their area managers are friendly, honest, and knowledgeable. They do interior work as well as exterior, eliminating the need for customers to contact multiple contractors.