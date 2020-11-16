Superior Southern Helps Extend and Enhance Roof with Elastomeric Roof Coating in San Antonio and Kerrville, Texas

San Antonio, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/16/2020 --Superior Southern has introduced an advanced roof coating whereby leaks and other damages can be prevented. This coating is the best way to add life, reinforce weak areas, and add energy efficiency to residential and commercial roofs.



Elastomeric roof coating in San Antonio and Kerrville, Texas, is primarily used to resolve leaks. Elastomeric pertains to the coating's elastic properties, specifically formulated to address the stretching that tends to happen when it's hot, especially in the summer.



The elastic properties enable the coating to return to its original shape without damaging the roof. The reason behind its increasing roof coatings is its reflective coloring and durability. As opposed to conventional paint, elastomeric coatings are typically used to maximize durability and water resistance.



Combined with a straightforward application, these roof coatings are sure to extend and enhance the existing commercial roof. They can be applied in various ways, like with a roller, brush, or spray.



The high-quality elastomeric coating can stretch and recover with ease. The coating that moves with temperature changes can withstand cracking. Superior Southern brings in quality roof coating with more significant elongation properties and tensile strength, determining the material's ability to hold and resist breaking.



These roof coatings are applied to fill in small cracks and chips and ensure that the roof is watertight while providing a high-quality protective layer. They can go on very rapidly like paint and give a good seal for any roofing material. If there are any breaks over time in the coating, one can reapply to the affected area.



Apart from the elastomeric roof coating, the company also offers two other coatings: silicone roofs and epoxy roof coating. Each of them has its advantages. One of the major contributing factors to the increased popularity of elastomeric coating is the energy-saving factor.



About Superior Southern

With over 50 years of industry experience, Superior Southern has been serving the community by providing quality roofing solutions. Their area managers are friendly, honest, and knowledgeable. They do interior work as well as exterior, eliminating the need for customers to contact multiple contractors.