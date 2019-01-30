Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/30/2019 --Students from the KU School of Engineering made a visit to Superior Tool Service (STS) in Wichita on Jan. 4 with their newest Formula style racecar creations. The two high performance vehicles were on display at STS as a thank you for the company's continuing support of the KU Jayhawk Motorsports program.



Each year, engineering students in the program design, build and test two new Formula style racecars—internal combustion and electric—for national competition in the Collegiate Design Series sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE). The project includes all aspects of mechanical engineering such as the powertrain, suspension, ergonomics, pedal forces, steering forces and more. The team has a track record of success with nine Top 10 finishes in the past five years.



Only a few of the car parts can be purchased or donated. The rest must be designed, built and assembled by the students. STS provided the tooling for the internal o-rings for the calipers.



Superior Tool Service advanced tooling was instrumental in manufacturing the high performance vehicles. The Inc. 5000 company offers custom tools, carbide and hi-speed steel cutting tools, industrial supply, PVD coating and resharpen/recycle services. STS offers its own lines of carbide end mills and composite tools.



"We're honored to continue supporting the students of KU's Engineering School with many of the key tools they require," said Clint Whitney, President of Superior Tool Service. "The students are really committed to the program, and it's great to see their passion. Plus it's just a real treat for the STS team to see racecars up close."



About Superior Tool Service (STS)

Founded in 1987, STS is an international leader in manufacturing and distribution of carbide and hi-speed steel cutting tools, industrial supply, and PVD coating services. STS offers its own lines of carbide end mills and composite tools. STS divisions include STS Coatings and STS Supply.



In 2017, STS expanded into a 33,000 sq. ft. facility in order to accommodate its cutting tool manufacturing, industrial supply and PVD coating divisions. It was this drive for growth that landed STS on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the nation.



Superior Tool Service serves more than 400 machine shops worldwide. Customers include leading manufacturers serving the Industrial, Aerospace, ThermoPlastics, Medical & Dental, Composites Manufacturing, Heavy Equipment & Agricultural, and Automotive industries.



For more information, visit superiortoolservice.com.