Wichita, KS -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --Engineering students from KU School of Engineering traveled to Wichita with their newest racecar creation to show the staff at Superior Tool Service. The racecar was on display at Superior Tool Service as a way for the students to show their gratitude to the company for supporting them with their project.



Superior Tool Service advanced tooling was instrumental in manufacturing the high performance vehicle. The BBB accredited business offers custom tools, carbide end mills, tools for composite and more. They help reduce costs for customers by up to 85% by offering sharpening services for dull cutting tools. The average tool can be resharpened up to 10 times. STS takes the time to evaluate dull cutters and provides an estimate of the expected savings.



Each year, a group of seniors and volunteers from the KU School of Engineering designs, builds and tests a new car before competing nationally against other universities in a competition sponsored by the Society of Automotive Engineers. Although only 10% to 25% of engineering students go into automotive engineering, this project is designed to promote team work. The project includes all aspects of mechanical engineering such as the power train, suspension, ergonomics, pedal forces, steering forces and more.



Engineering students from KU are seasoned in this field as they have produced several award-winning racecars throughout the years through their Jayhawk Motorsports program. Two cars are built and raced: an internal combustion and electric formula style racecar. The team builds both racecars from scratch in under two semesters. They compete at the highest level of automotive competition held in Michigan and Nebraska. The team has achieved nine top 10 finishes in the past five years.



Only a few of the car parts can be purchased or donated, and the rest must be designed, built and assembled by the students. "We were honored to be able to help the students of KU's Engineering School with some of the tools they needed," said Clint Whitney, President of Superior Tool Service. "Their project came to fruition so quickly, and we couldn't believe they traveled to our doorstep to show us the final product in person."



About Superior Tool Service

Superior Tool Service was founded in 1987. After 28 years of producing high quality cutting tools for their customers, they decided to expand their products and services by adding a full-line Industrial Supply division which will now enable them to better serve the needs of their current and future customers. With over 30 employees working as a team, they all bring a wealth of experience and knowledge. By being able to both manufacture precision quality cutting tools, as well as provide their customers with well known quality name brands, customers can rely on them as their only supplier. Superior Tool Service now serves more than 400 machine shops worldwide.



For more information, please visit www.superiortoolservice.com.