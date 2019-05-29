Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Hosts Miami Fashion Show for Children in Need

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2019 --On June 1st Supermodels Unlimited Magazine(SU) is hosting a celebrity runway benefit for the Voices for Children Foundation. The Epic Swim Show will kickoff Swim Week festivities a full month early, to bring more focus and awareness to the charity and their important work in South Florida. Voices for Children improves the lives of children in foster care. In the life of every child, there should be at least one adult that stands as his or her hero. Usually, that hero is their mother or father. Unfortunately, there are over 2,000 children in the Miami-Dade foster care system who have no heroes in their lives, and whose voices often go unheard.



Supermodels Unlimited Magazine, in partnership with Queen Beauty USA, has dedicated its swim week showcase to educating the public about this growing issue. The Voices for Children Foundation support enables the Guardian ad Litem (GAL) Program to recruit, train, and support volunteers to serve as the 'voice' for abused, abandoned, and neglected children. This is achieved by advocating for the children's' best interests in dependency court proceedings. This is currently the only organization that provides this type of caring and objective voice in court. Guardians ad Litem make sure children are not lost in an overburdened legal and social service system or languishing in an inappropriate home or shelter. The Foundation's financial support also helps fulfill the children's medical, educational, and social needs.



"Fostering local support, building communities, and starting a national dialog for women looking to create positive change is what Supermodels Unlimited Magazine is all about." says Kimberly Clark, publisher and editor-in-chief of Supermodels Unlimited Magazine. "We are proud to support this amazing foundation, which is working tirelessly every year to make an impact on the lives of children in need. Our publication is all about women standing shoulder-to-shoulder and reaching out a helping hand."



The event is hosted by Jordan Kimball from The Bachelorette, and Bachelor in Paradise, along with celebrity DJ James Kennedy from Vanderpump Rules. Walking the SU runway for the swim week kick-off are models including: Jeana Turner from America's Next Top Model(ANTM), Kasey Cohen from Bravo's Below Deck, Bayleigh Dayton from Big Brother 20, Alexia Rae Castillo who is a Guess model and the reigning Queen Beauty USA. Also walking are trans-trailblazer Isis King from Oxygen's STRUT, Instagram sensation Danielle Cohn from TikTok, and Nickelodeon's Amber Frank, star of The Haunted Hathaways.



The show features specialty swimsuits sponsored by Vizcaya Swimwear. Musical performers and celebrity guests include: Brandon Gomes from MTV's Siesta Key, Wesley Stromberg from X Factor, Swaggy C from Big Brother 20, and Estacks. Following the show will be a check presentation to the Voices for Children Foundation. SU will host a cocktail reception following the show, giving guests and media an opportunity to spend time with the participants and discuss the important work being done in Miami and South Florida.



About Supermodels Unlimited Magazine

Supermodels Unlimited Magazine is a leading publication on the women's market that is dedicated to inspiring and empowering females. Celebrating its 19th year of publication, SU has taken over the modeling industry as a vital resource for both aspiring and established models and industry professionals. In the spirit of philanthropy, SU works closely with numerous celebrities and causes to promote inclusion and women's rights globally.



About Voices for Children Foundation

All press and media for this event will be managed through Richard Lowe Fashion Group.