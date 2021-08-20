Supermodels Unlimited Magazine Proudly Presents: DIVERSITY ROCKS

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2021 --New York Fashion Week(NYFW) is back and more viral than ever. Fashion has proven time and again that it isn't immune to societal issues. This season as NYFW stomps out across the city, socially distancing itself from Spring Studios to Battery Park, Supermodels Unlimited Magazine(SU) is taking a moment to kneel down and lace up their ballet heels to remind us that not everything should return to normal. There are some injustices that need to end, and what better time to shine a light on these travesties than while the world is healing and learning from its missteps. SU feels every designer should be given a moment to shine, no matter their skin color, or neighborhood. "Diversity in fashion is a celebration of talents and design amongst a community of representation that allows every person to see someone like them have a big moment while showing strength in coming together, to display the beauty in all types of individuals. Diversity is key to true worldly influence and connection," says Jordan Kimball from The Bachelorette, & Bachelor in Paradise. "The stage should always mirror the audience."



SU is proudly focused on helping to provide resources, media support, and new opportunities through the SU - Diversity in Design Scholarship. Headlining the DIVERSITY ROCKS runway show is Google's Lifestyle Icon of the Week, and USA Today's Top 10 Entrepreneur, Justin Haynes. Haynes is the owner and designer of JUS10H, a fashion forward lifestyle brand known for its intricate patchwork details that flow effortlessly from street to chic. Haynes will be mentoring other local student designers in the SU showcase, who are all competing for the chance to win this season's scholarship. Joining Haynes are designers Kelly Dempsey from Project Runway, and Andrea Vasquez from Pinkapple Dresses. The show will feature a live street art installation that is painted live on the runway, by acclaimed graffiti street artist Lesn101, while the models use their fashions to speak out in their custom designs from Dempsey. Confirmed special guests included famed actor and musician Christian 'King' Combs, along with numerous celebrity models on the runway this season including: Kasey Cohen from Below Deck, and Laura Kirkpatrick from America's Next Top Model. The runway will also feature models and title holders courtesy of Ms. International World, this season's co-sponsor. Ms. International World provides opportunities and a new way of life, empowering young women all over the world. Jordan Kimball from The Bachelorette, & Bachelor in Paradise will host DIVERSITY ROCKS, featuring an epic live music showdown that is not to be missed.



SU has curated a collective group of strong designer voices to inspire and motivate, encouraging this generation to stand up to social injustice and make choices that matter. "In a world that's rapidly changing, I think we need to stand together with love, respect and compassion. We hope to accomplish a show that signifies diversity and humanity while admiring the art, fashion and music that unite us as a community. I want our future generation to know that it's okay to be different. Being unique is cool. Let's put aside our judgements and turn our differences into a celebration," says Kimberly Clark, publisher and editor-in-chief of Supermodels Unlimited Magazine. "Let's spread this imperative message...diversity rocks!"



SU has put together an epic live music showdown that is not to be missed, and the secret celebrity performer will not disappoint. SU will conclude the showcase portion of the evening, with a formal check presentation for one lucky scholarship recipient, and a champagne reception from 8-9PM. The reception will give guests and media an opportunity to spend time with the designers, and student participants, to discuss the important work that still lays ahead for the future of fashion.



Supermodels Unlimited Magazine(SU) is a leading publication on the women's market that is dedicated to inspiring and empowering females. Now in its 21st year of publication, SU has taken over the modeling industry as a vital resource for both aspiring and established models and industry professionals. In the spirit of philanthropy, SU works closely with numerous celebrities and causes to promote inclusion.



