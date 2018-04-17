Supernatural Lingerie Hosts Hedgewitch Holistics and the Pentacle Path for a Magical Evening

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Join Hedgewitch Holistics and The Pentacle Path for a magical evening of tarot readings and learning about plants and rituals that can encourage dreamier nights, while discouraging bad dreams, at Supernatural Lingerie on May 17th at 5pm. All attendees of the workshop will leave with a half-ounce bottle of "Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)" Elixir by Hedgewitch Holistics, a dream pillow, as well as an event-exclusive Sweet Dreams spell kit, including a ritual candle, crystal, and bath soak from The Pentacle Path so you can get started that night.



The event will feature an immersive workshop, readings by Shiva of The Pentacle Path, as well as other readings. If participants attend the readings as well as the workshop they will receive $5 off their reservation. The reading and the workshops are $40 each or $75 for both.



The event schedule will be as follows:



5PM - 6:30PM - 10-minute readings by Shiva from The Pentacle Path

6:30PM - 8PM – Workshop

8PM - complete- remaining reserved 10-minute readings



"We are ecstatic here at Supernatural Lingerie to be hosting such a holistic and spiritual event," says Supernatural Lingerie founder, Carlie Quezada. "We hope this magical evening will move our customers and help them find their magic within." Supernatural Lingerie will also be offering an event-exclusive promotion of 40% off a single full-priced item for a registered workshop and reading attendees.



About Hedgewitch Holistics

Hedgewitch Holistics, led by Heather Mourer, offers a modern-day, urban spin on the hedgewitch tradition. Heather strives to prevent illness and disease, maintain wellness, and thrive through natural, holistic healing in her community. Shiva, of The Pentacle Path, spent years studying mysticism and ritual traditions and has traveled the world learning about different practices. Over the years, she created her own candles, tools, and rituals to aid loved ones and herself in healing, transformation, and manifestation. She created The Pentacle Path so she could share her creations with the public and help people realize the magic within.



Reservations for the workshop and readings can be made at hedgewitchholistics.com/workshops/supernaturaldreams.