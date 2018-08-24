Supernatural Lingerie Welcomes Opaak to Their Shop

Birmingham, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2018 --Supernatural Lingerie is so proud to welcome Opaak, a German-based bodywear brand, to their store in Birmingham, MI and online. Mixed with elegant-sporty silhouettes and elements from ready-to-wear, Opaak extends the invitation to combine underwear as outerwear. Opaak's unique designs possess functional materials and trims that give the collection a contemporary, yet erotic look. Pieces can be styled as avant-garde, for a sexy night appeal, or can be worn within a chill, sporty context, with a hint of sensuality, for a playful daytime look.



Supernatural Lingerie was founded on the principle that lingerie that fits both body and spirit has a transformative effect on the wearer. The shop's founder, Carlie Quezada, saw a need for a boutique in Metro Detroit that offered fashionable lingerie and leisurewear that is ethically produced with eco-friendly materials and practices. She found her place among small, independent designers who were making these dreamy items, and thus Supernatural Lingerie was born.



Opaak prides themselves on using ethically sustainable supply chains, all materials are sourced from their European partners in the luxury segment. They also operate completely eco-friendly and are continually researching innovations in the sustainable material industry to try to find an improved balance for a green product without compromising quality and design.



"We are so delighted to be welcoming Opaak to the shop," says Supernatural owner Carlie Quezada. "I love that they are as committed to being eco-friendly as we are here at Supernatural. Their sensual, yet sporty bodywear is an amazing addition to our selection and I think our customers will love it," she muses.



Opaak will be available starting at the end of August, 2018 in store and online.