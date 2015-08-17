Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/17/2015 --Mark Cortale, Producing Artistic Director of The Art House in Provincetown, MA recently announced that Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker will join his inaugural Broadway @ Town Hall series featuring SiriusXM radio's Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host for one night only on Monday, August 17th. Broderick and Parker will both sing and be part of an unforgettable evening that includes hilarious conversation and great songs. They have not appeared together on stage for nearly two decades since the Broadway revival of "How To Succeed…" Parker actually began her career on Broadway in the title role of Annie and also starred in the Broadway musical "Once Upon A Mattress." Matthew Broderick is a two-time Tony Award winner for Neil Simon's "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and for "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying." Sarah Jessica Parker won four Golden Globe Awards, three SAG Awards and two Emmy Awards as Carrie Bradshaw on the long-running HBO series "Sex and the City". The couple will be appearing for one night only in Provincetown on August 17th at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. The Broadway @ Town Hall concert series will benefit the Tyler Clementi Foundation.



For Tickets visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.



Matthew Broderick made his debut at 17 opposite his father James Broderick in "On Valentine's Day," and won an Outer Critic's Circle Award as Best Supporting Actor in Harvey Fierstein's "Torch Song Trilogy." He has also starred on Broadway in the Neil Simon comedies "Biloxi Blues" and "The Odd Couple," as well as the recent hit "Nice Work if You Can Get It" and the record-breaking production of "The Producers" (with frequent co-star Nathan Lane), for which he was nominated for a Tony Award and a Drama Desk Award. His film career includes the critically acclaimed "You Can Count on Me" with Laura Linney and the Independent Spirit Award winner "Election" with Reese Witherspoon. He has starred in the blockbusters "Ferris Bueller's Day Off," "Glory," "War Games," as the adult voice of Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," and in the films "Tower Heist," "Margaret," "Bee Movie," "Then She Found Me," "Deck the Halls," "The Last Shot," "The Stepford Wives," "Inspector Gadget," "Godzilla," "Addicted to Love," "The Cable Guy," "Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle," "The Night We Never Met," "The Freshman," "Family Business," and "Max Dugan Returns." He will next be seen on screen in director Neil LaBute's "Dirty Weekend" with Alice Eve, and "The Untitled Warren Beatty Project" opposite Warren Beatty, Annette Bening and Lily Collins.



Sarah Jessica Parker's additional films include "I Don't Know How She Does It," "Did You Hear About The Morgans?," "Smart People," "Failure to Launch," "The Family Stone," "State and Main," "Mars Attacks!," "Ed Wood," "The First Wives Club," "Miami Rhapsody," "Honeymoon in Vegas," "Flight of the Navigator," "Footloose," and most recently in "All Roads Lead to Rome." Parker will return to HBO in the comedy "Divorce" as star and executive producer, and serves as executive producer for the AOL Originals documentary series "city.ballet" which showcases the lives of dancers, choreographers, and other artists within the New York City Ballet. She made her Broadway debut as an 11-year-old in the revival of "The Innocents," and then starred in the title role of the Broadway musical "Annie" in 1979. She has also been seen in leading roles on stage in the Off-Broadway play "Sylvia," and on Broadway with her then future husband Matthew Broderick in "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying," in the Tony-nominated "Once Upon a Mattress," and most recently starred opposite Blythe Danner in Amanda Peet's playwriting debut, "The Commons of Pensacola" at the Manhattan Theatre Club. Last year Parker launched the fashion label that is her namesake, SJP, a collection of shoes, handbags and trench coats designed by Parker with George Malkemus III and carried by Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus online and Zappos Couture. She also serves as a Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors for the New York City Ballet, is a UNICEF ambassador, and was elected in 2009 by the Obama administration to be a member of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.



Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker join a who's who list of artists appearing this summer in the Broadway @ Town Hall series hosted by Seth Rudetsky in Provincetown. Rosie O'Donnell opened the inaugural season over Memorial Day weekend, and Tony and Emmy Award winning star Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, featuring Rudetsky as pianist/host, performed two shows, on August 10 at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM. Next up, history-making six time Tony winner Audra McDonald will perform with special guest Will Swenson, also accompanied by Rudetsky, for one show only on August 24 at 6:30 PM. McDonald will perform in Provincetown on the heels of a Tanglewood engagement in July as well as a Williamstown run in Eugene O'Neill's "A Moon For The Misbegotten" with Will Swenson. Vanessa Williams, star of TV's "Ugly Betty" and Broadway's "Kiss of the Spider Woman" will make her Provincetown debut this Labor Day Weekend, on September 6 at 6:30 PM.



The original, groundbreaking Broadway @ The Art House series has also returned to its annual summer home for its fifth season with another stellar lineup of Broadway's brightest stars, each featuring the series' long-time host and Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky at piano, except where otherwise noted. Still to come in August and September are: Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's "Chicago," "Talk Radio" and " Little Me" and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, on August 22 at 8:30 PM. Cabaret legend and P-town favorite Marilyn Maye returns for her fifth season with Billy Stritch at the piano, on August 25 - 29 at 7:00 PM. Broadway stars Alice Ripley & Emily Skinner who created the roles of Daisy & Violet Hilton in the original production of "Side Show" join forces with Rudetsky on September 1 and 2 at 7:00 PM. Comedian Judy Gold returns by popular demand September 3, 4, 5 at 7:00 PM - she is a Drama Desk and GLAAD Award winner for "25 Questions for a Jewish Mother," and host of TV's "Mom's Night Out" and a frequent guest host of ABC's The View.



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's ON BROADWAY as well as the host of SETH SPEAKS on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including Ragtime, Les Miz and Phantom. He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "HAIR" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). Recently, he co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed "Disaster!," a 1970's disaster movie musical which is now slated to transfer to Broadway in 2015. Right now, he tours the country performing with Broadway stars like Patti LuPone, Sutton Foster and Audra McDonald. His newest book, Seth's Broadway Diary, was ranked as a number one bestseller on Amazon.com



For more info: www.SethTV.com.



About The Series

This Broadway @ concert series was inaugurated in 2011 by Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale @ The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its fourth season last summer, the series presented Broadway superstars like Kristin Chenoweth, Megan Hilty, Alice Ripley, Cheyenne Jackson and Gavin Creel. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. In 2014-15 the series travelled to Santa Monica @ The Broad Stage, New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Dallas @ The Dallas Theater Center, and in Detroit @ The Berman Center for the Performing Arts. In 2015-16, the series will launch in Philadelphia at The Kimmel Center on October 7th with Audra McDonald. Additional artists who have participated throughout this season include Vanessa Williams, Chita Rivera, Ana Gasteyer, and Joanna Gleason.



Info at markcortalepresents.com



The Art House is wheelchair accessible.



Broadway @ The Art House has been sponsored since 2011 by the Anchor Inn Beach House, Cape Air, Ptown Bikes and Loveland



Listing Information:

Mark Cortale Presents

Broadway @ Town Hall

featuring Sirius XM Radio's Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

Town Hall

260 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA

Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker

Broadway @ Town Hall

Aug. 17 at 6:00 and 8:30 PM



Audra McDonald and Will Swenson

Broadway @ Town Hall

Aug. 24 at 6:30 PM



Vanessa Williams

Broadway @ Town Hall

Sept. 6 at 6:30 PM



Mark Cortale Presents

Broadway @ The Art House

featuring Sirius XM Radio's Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host

214 Commercial Street

Provincetown, MA

Christine Pedi

Broadway @ The Art House

Aug. 22 at 8:30 PM



Marilyn Maye

Broadway @ The Art House

Aug. 25 - 29 at 7:00 PM



Emily Skinner and Alice Ripley

Broadway @ The Art House

Sept. 1 & 2 at 7:00 PM



Judy Gold

Sept. 3, 4, 5 at 7:00 PM