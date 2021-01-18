Superus Careers Unveils Social Impact Program

Baltimore, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2021 --Superus Careers (superuscareers.com) launches their workplace giving program on Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Partnering with Millie (milliegiving.com), Superus will use their online platform to bring their remote team together around causes they care about most.



The program allows each employee to select a nonprofit cause that is near and dear to them. The charitable giving is tracked on a company dashboard hosted by Millie. Other initiatives on the horizon using the platform are candidate referral donations, charitable gift cards, giving wallets and corporate matching.



"Service is a powerful tool for strengthening our communities, but it is only a start. This is a way, for us to do more, together as a team", says Superus CEO, Larry Silver. "Giving back is good for mental and physical health, so it goes beyond employee engagement and plays bigger purpose of making this world better. As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once said, 'Life's most persistent and urgent question is, 'What are you doing for others?'"