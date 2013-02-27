SUPERVALU&Key Energy ServicesTrend Analysis Reports: (NYSE: SVU), (NYSE: KEG)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --Symphony Investors LLC announced that Symphony has extended the expiration of its tender offer for up to 30% of the outstanding shares of common stock of SUPERVALU Inc. (NYSE:SVU) at a purchase price of $4.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and subject to any applicable withholding tax, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on March 20, 2013, unless further extended in accordance with the terms of the tender offer agreement between Symphony, the Company and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P., the managing member of Symphony.



SUPERVALU INC., together with its subsidiaries, operates retail and wholesale food stores in the United States.



Find out more on SVU here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=SVU



Dahlman Rose maintained Key Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:KEG) with a Hold and raised the price target from $8.00 to $10.00.



Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) recently reported fourth quarter 2012 consolidated revenues of $466.5 million, generating income from continuing operations of $13.5 million, or $0.09 per share. Third quarter 2012 consolidated revenues were $490.9 million with income from continuing operations of $22.1 million, or $0.15 per share.



Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States and internationally.



Find out more on KEG here: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=KEG



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009