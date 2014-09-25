Supplement Used to Treat and Prevent Chronic Headaches and Migraines

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Finding relief from migraine and chronic headache pain is no simple task. Studies have shown what migraine sufferers have learned firsthand – that most so-called treatments are just ineffective. The same research points to only four over-the-counter supplements have been clinically proven to reduce and prevent chronic headaches and migraines: Magnesium, Vitamin B-2 (Riboflavin), Feverfew (Tanacetum parthenium), and Butterbur (Petasites hybridus).



Results from separate, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trials showed a 30 percent efficacy for each ingredient. The combination, along with being extended release increases the effectiveness to 80-90 percent. Enter the new supplement, Migraine Prevention Formula, from Dr. Andrew Knowles, that put this research into effect basing the supplement's powerful ingredients around this proven solution. So far the feedback has been enthusiastic and the real-world results remarkable.



“Being forced to suffer through migraines and chronic headaches is something that can diminish all areas of a person's quality of life,” commented Dr. Knowles. “Now there's finally an answer to this problem that can be bought over-the-counter, that's affordable, safe and most of all effective. Don't let Migraines define you... it's time to try the Migraine Prevention Formula and regain control of your life.”



Dr. Knowles, in addition to being an expert on migraine pain and natural supplementation is also an anesthesiologist and pain management specialist. The experience in this combination of areas helped fuel the pursuit for a safe and effective migraine treatment based on natural solutions.



According to the company, great care was put into designing a formula that targeted “migraine potential” by going after three of the main causes of chronic headaches and migraine: inflammation, magnesium deficiency, and riboflavin deficiency. In addition, an effort was also placed on reducing the duration and intensity of those headaches that still did occur. The results were four main all natural ingredients, that are mostly neglected in competing formulas - Feverfew, PA Free Butterbur, Magnesium and Riboflavin (Vitamin B-2).



Customers have responded with passionate reviews of the Migraine Prevention Formula both online and off.



Klonsky, recently said in a five star Amazon review, “I have been taking this Migraine Formula for about 6 weeks now and can happily say that I have gone from having almost daily migraines to having only rare headaches which I can treat by taking an additional Dr. Knowles Supplement that will usually take away the pain. I was taking Rx meds at least 4 times per week and now it's rare if I have to take it even once per week! A great product that I highly recommend and plan to keep taking it! Thank you!”



The ingredients in Migraine Pain Formula increase effectiveness with time and many people report it working most potently after a few weeks or a month of use.



Each order comes complete with one 180 tablet bottle of Migraine Pain Relief, which is a 3 month supply when used every day; a free pen; a brochure with additional information and instructions; and a few business cards for customers to share with family and friends.



