Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2017 --Supplyordemand.com, a fusion of Craigslist, eBay, and Yelp all rolled into one platform with special emphasis on pictures, videos, and social media gig posting, this week officially went live for all individuals intent on improving their online freelancing and purchasing experience.



Borne from a passion for being a totally inclusive freelancing site that welcomes anyone with any kind of background to create their own on and offline job opportunities, Supplyordemand.com is set up to help everyone from parents and retirees, to professionals, businesses, skilled labor, and part-time job seekers.



"We wanted to make an all inclusive gig economy platform for anyone to make money on with any type of skill," said Walter Newman, Founder and Creator of Supplyordemand.com. "What we came up with was a totally accepting platform that outshines the competition by incorporating more photos, media, and social sharing than ever before."



Key components of Supplyordemand.com that set it apart from the competition include the inclusion of pictures and videos to show job seekers what a client is interested in, skill showcasing abilities with past videos and photos, social media inclusion for sharing requests to maximize exposure, address-less requirements for individuals intent on keeping their info private, and a budget setting feature for assisting buyers.



"This platform was developed with the consumer in mind, incorporating privacy features and easy information sharing without divulging addresses and other important information," said Walter Newman. "Additionally, we've made it fun and eye-catching with our important emphasis on video and photography sharing. Don't settle for restricting freelance platforms anyone – head on over to ours to learn more about our new community today."



For more information, or to register today, visit: http://www.supplyordemand.com/.