Support Clean Oceans: Sustainable Performance Socks Now on Kickstarter

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2019 --Made of 80% recycled materials, the Teal Project's eco-friendly performance socks are the ideal purchase for athletes and gym enthusiasts who are environmentally conscious. With purchases directly supporting the cleaning of the oceans through the gathering of the materials, there is no better time to contribute to their Kickstarter Campaign.



Every sock from the Teal Project is made with sustainable raw materials that include recycled Seaqual polyester. With every kilogram of seaqual yarn equating to the removal of a kilogram of trash from the ocean, the Teal Project's passion for keeping our waterways clean and healthy are prominent in their products. These socks are not only innovatively eco-friendly, but they're also incredibly functional for those living an active lifestyle. These socks feature a high-quality build, with a ribbed cuff for blood circulation, extra heel cushioning, and many other features that make them improve all-around performance.



The idea for the Teal Project Performance Socks first came to be by a group of friends and designers in Zurich, Switzerland, July 2018. As athletes and nature lovers themselves, they decided they wanted to create a product that not only accommodated their outdoor lifestyles but also contributed to cleaning up the planet. Aiding to and supporting the development of these performance socks directly supports the fight against plastic pollution and wastefulness.



With a goal of raising $15,000 by December 10, 2019, the Teal Project team is offering a wide variety of tiers and rewards for potential contributors to choose from. Rewards start at an affordable $39 for three pairs of socks in a choice of sizes and colors and range to a 130$ package including ten pairs and a beautiful A4 mini-poster.



Estimated delivery is in February 2020, with shipping available to anywhere in the world. The earlier potential contributors submit their pledge for this product, the better. Many of these low prices may rise as the end of the campaign draws closer. For those looking to improve their footwear game while also keeping the oceans clean, rocking a pair of the Teal Project's socks is definitely the way to start.