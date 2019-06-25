Supreme Restoration Services Inc. Joins the GUS Network in Windsor, Ontario

Windsor, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/25/2019 --Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development of GUS (www.gus.ca) is proud to announce that Supreme Restoration (www.supremerestoration.ca) has successfully partnered with GUS to further expand the growing network of restoration companies. Supreme Restoration was founded in 2010 as a full-service, multi-faceted restoration and renovation company and its services have grown to include Asbestos Abatement.



The addition of Supreme Restoration to the GUS family firmly cements the network's coverage in south western Ontario and is the latest organization to join the growing network. Dan Radmore, President of Supreme Restoration comments "The name Supreme means we strive to exceed the expectations of clients and insurance industry stakeholders. It's how we've built our business and how we continue to grow. With the GUS network, we've found the perfect partnership that allows us to maintain our individual identity and reputation while providing representation on the national stage."



Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development said "I am very excited to have Dan Radmore, Stuart Cameron, Steve Asher, and the rest of the Supreme Restoration team as part of our network in Windsor/Essex. They've built a great reputation within the Windsor community for home owners and property manager's alike and the timing couldn't be better. Shortly after joining the GUS Network, Supreme was put to the test with record rainfall and strong winds. Not only were they able to handle a large number of insurance claims in a short period of time, but they also acted as a quarter back for many of our other locations who came to the area to assist with the cleanup. Each of our territories are non-restrictive, so this type of teamwork is exactly what we look for in a new partner."



About Supreme Restoration Services Inc.

Supreme Restoration Services Inc. (www.supremerestoration.ca) is a locally owned Canadian restoration company based in Windsor, Ontario that thrives on tackling property emergencies and turning them into positive experiences. Whether you've experienced a flood or water damage, mould, fire or other damage to your home or business, we can restore it to original or better condition! Supreme serves both residential and commercial customers, providing full contracting services to national companies as well as local commercial clients including Windsor Family Credit Union and others.



About GUS

GUS (www.gus.ca) is a Canadian based full service Disaster Restoration Provider that has been operating for the past 24 years. With over 240 locations across the country, GUS is well known for providing high-quality work, coupled with professional open lines of communication for both the insured and insurer.



Media Contact:

Jonathan Christensen, Director of Franchise Development

GUS Group Inc.

Joanthan.christensen@gus.ca

www.gusfranchising.com

800-361-0911