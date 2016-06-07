Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Sura Center, a comprehensive online meditation platform that lists a variety of meditation courses tailored for everyday life, this week announced they are launching their next online meditation course designed to assist beginners in their quest for exploring meditation. A 21-day course broken down into three sections for addressing the beginner meditation practitioner, "Meditation for Relaxation" will be officially available June 6, 2016.



"Meditation for Relaxation," Sura Center's flagship program, is a comprehensive, yet easy-to-follow online course that creates a foundation platform for a sustainable meditation practice.



"Meditation has countless benefits, yet it's hard for many individuals to pick up the discipline of meditation on their own," said Sura Kim, Founder, and Owner of Sura Center. "Not everyone has the time to drive to a studio seven days per week, so we focus our efforts on bringing the beauty of meditation to the forefront of technology. Meditation for Relaxation will help any meditation beginner develop an affinity and discipline for meditation."



Throughout the course of this program, users will receive guided meditations, relaxation techniques and life tools to help spur personal relaxation meditation practice. It's specifically tailored to helping beginners develop a habit for meditation.



"This course combines travel and meditation," Sura says. "As part of the program, participants will go on their own e-retreat to a breathtakingly beautiful destination, Salt Spring Island, named one of the top 52 places to visit in 2016 by the NYTimes."



Week one provides users with a meditation basics tool approach. The second week focuses on practice expansion and development. And the final week fine-tunes meditation guidance and personal practice for ensuring sustainable discipline.



