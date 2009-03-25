SureTrunk Achieves ShoreTel Customer Proven & Partner Proven Certifications

Dumfries, VA and Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/25/2009 -- Etherspeak Communications, Inc., the innovator of Solutions that are Open for Business©, announced that its acclaimed native SIP trunking solution, SureTrunk™, today achieved the additional distinctions as "Customer Proven" and "Partner Proven" by ShoreTel® - the highest levels of membership within its Technology Partner Program (TPP).



The additional certifications come just nine months after EtherSpeak Communications initially became a certified-TPP member. SureTrunk was certified last summer as the world's first and only native SIP trunking solution for the ShoreTel platform, meaning ShoreTel customers can now realize all of the benefits of IP-enabled communications without any additional investments, hardware or even new firewall/gateway requirements. Our unique standing with ShoreTel's growing ecosystem has enabled customers and partners alike to mitigate any risks associated with IP and the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP) as well as migrate away from costly analog, ISDN Basic Rate Interfaces (BRIs) or Primary Rate Interfaces (PRIs) circuits.



"EtherSpeak Communications is very grateful to ShoreTel's customers and channel partners for warmly embracing our risk-free approach to SIP trunking. We are very proud to be the first and only ITSP to achieve the Customer-Proven and Partner-Proven distinctions and to be still the only one in the world to bring SIP trunking natively to the ShoreTel platform," said Neil Darling, President and CEO, EtherSpeak Communications.



Most recently, EtherSpeak has published case studies that show how SureTrunk enhances performance, seamlessly increases productivity and substantially optimizes capacity utilization rates. Whether as a cost-cutting tool or as a service-enabler (allowing customers to fully benefit from IP communications), SureTrunk is making a substantial impact for partners like Transcend Communications or Brightstack Technologies; and for companies like Magna International, the Fortune 500 auto parts maker, or Great American Group, which handled the Circuit City liquidation.



"EtherSpeak's SureTrunk offering has demonstrated its value across the industry, and with ShoreTel's customers. Now more than ever, organizations are scrutinizing budgets, and looking for proven solutions that help reduce costs and bolster productivity. EtherSpeak's unique solution for SIP Trunking plays a major role in helping organizations lower the costs of deploying and operating a ShoreTel solution," said Kevin Gavin, vice president of marketing at ShoreTel.



EtherSpeak Communications plans to showcase its multi-certified SIP trunking solution at ShoreTel's Partner Pavilion at VoiceCon Orlando 2009 (Booth 917).



About ShoreTel

ShoreTel, Inc., (NASDAQ: SHOR) is a leading provider of Pure IP unified communications systems. ShoreTel enables companies of any size to seamlessly integrate all communications-voice, data, messaging-with their business processes. Independent of device or location, ShoreTel's distributed software architecture eliminates the traditional costs, complexity and reliability issues typically associated with other solutions. ShoreTel continues to deliver the highest levels of customer satisfaction, ease of use and manageability while driving down the overall total cost of ownership. ShoreTel is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has regional offices in the United Kingdom, Sydney, Australia and Munich, Germany. For more information, visit http://www.shoretel.com or call 1-877-80SHORE.



About Etherspeak Communications, Inc.

Headquartered in Northern Virginia, EtherSpeak Communications, Inc., is a leading provider of open standards communications solutions for SMB and enterprise customers. EtherSpeak enhances IP-based communications by ensuring appropriate network connectivity, security, ease of use and complete technical support. For more information, please visit http://www.suretrunk.com.





