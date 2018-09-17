Surface Computing Market Segmentation with Key Players, Growth Rate, Forecast and Outlook 2017-2026

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/17/2018 --According to Market Research, the Global Surface Computing Market is accounted for $12.7 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $145.90 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 31.9% from 2017 to 2026.



Increasing use of surface computers for business purposes, growing applications in entertainment & hospitality sectors and rising demand from emerging economies are some of the key factors propelling the market growth. However, high cost of surface computing is hindering the market growth.



Surface computing means the table shape computer that applies specialized Graphical User Interface (GUI) in which the conventional GUI elements is restored with natural and everyday objects that are able to interact with the exterior of the display. It is a tabletop computer that enables multiple user interaction and provides multi touch facility at the same time.



To Get Free Sample Copy of Report visit @ http://www.reportbazzar.com/request-sample/RBPR14092018108643207



By End User, retail segment has a considerable growth in the market. Surface computing not only makes transactions faster and easier but also offers personalized computing environment to the business owners. Surface computing also facilitates businesses in their green initiatives, allowing them to cut back on paper, ink, and other office supply waste.



Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth is due to rapid development of the entertainment and hospitality industries, which is anticipated to generate massive consumer support for advanced technology in the market.



Some of the key players in the Global Surface Computing Market include:



-Microsoft Corporation,

-3M Co

-Apple Inc

-Planar Systems Inc.

-Eyefactive GmbH

-Touchmagix Media Private Limited

-Vertigo Systems GmbH

-Nvision Solutions Inc.

-Sensytouch Inc.

-Ideum Inc.

-Toshiba Corporation,

-Qualcomm Technologies Inc.

-Intel Corporation

-IBM Corporation

-Fujitsu Ltd

-LG Electronics Inc.

-Sony Corporation

-Acer Inc.

-Panasonic Corporation



To view the table of contents and know more details please visit: http://www.reportbazzar.com/reports/RBPR14092018108643207/surface-computing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026



Visions Covered:

- Two Dimensional

- Three Dimensional



Types Covered:

- Flat Display

- Curved Display

- Components



Touches Covered:

- Multi-user

- Single-touch

- Multi-touch

- Other Types



End Users Covered:

- Retail

- Entertainment

- Education

- Automotive

- Government

- Financial Services

- Hospitality

- Healthcare



Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific



South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa



Ask For Sample: http://www.reportbazzar.com/request-sample/RBPR14092018108643207



What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements



Few Points – Table of Content:



1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Surface Computing Market, By Vision

6 Global Surface Computing Market, By Type

7 Global Surface Computing Market, By Touch

8 Global Surface Computing Market, By End User

9 Global Surface Computing Market, By Geography

10 Key Developments

11 Company Profiling



For More Info: http://www.reportbazzar.com/reports/RBPR14092018108643207/surface-computing-global-market-outlook-2017-2026