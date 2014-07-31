Surface Concepts, Inc Becomes USAAB Member Organization

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2014 --The USAAB today announced that Surface Concepts, Inc, a leading hard surface showroom and contractor in the North Carolina area, is now an accredited USAAB Member Business.



As of July 2014, the USAAB has successfully verified that Surface Concepts, Inc, assures business operations follow a concise Code of Ethics, including, but not limited to: quality of product and service, prompt resolution of consumer complaints, and honest marketing practices.



With over 30 years of epoxy coating experience, Surface Concepts is an experienced installer of high quality epoxy floors, linings, and coatings. From the industrial industry, to chemical and medical supply industries, Surface Concepts has built a renowned reputation in the North Carolina area. Surface Concepts works with you to deliver concrete floor solutions tailored for your needs.



“We go to great lengths to confirm that all member businesses strictly abide by the Membership Standards,” stated Nathan Brown, an account representative at the USAAB, “because we acknowledge the importance of assuring consumer trust.” In 2014, the USAAB plans to continue to offer membership to only privately selected companies. Every company undergoes a strict verification process before being offered membership.



Recently, it's become common for customers to research a business's reputation on the internet as well as third party accreditations prior to considering using their products or services. Started in 1989, Surface Concepts has continually maintained a largely positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the USAAB, and consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, Surface Concepts, Inc was recently held in high regard with organizations which advocate the progress of consumer protection and business trust. Surface Concepts's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout North Carolina.



For more information on the services of Surface Concepts, Inc, please visit http://surfaceconcepts.net