Surgeon in Brunswick, GA Offers Laser Technique to Provide Patients with Best Results in Tattoo Removal

It is estimated that 25% of Americans have at least one tattoo that they will eventually want removed some time within their lifetime. Previously, dermabrasion, camouflage, and excision were the most common methods of tattoo removal. However, laser technology in tattoo removal is beginning to replace older methods because of the many benefits the system provides to patients. Dr. Stephen Kitchen uses the SINON® laser system to safely and more comfortably remove tattoos for patients in Brunswick, GA.



The laser system does not cause the patient to bleed and no incision is made at any point during the process. Duration of the treatment for laser tattoo removal is different for each patient because location, size, depth, skin tone, age of the tattoo, and the patient's ability to heal are all factors that are considered and will determine each individual's treatment plan. The type of tattoo is also considered because amateur and professional tattoos are applied using different techniques and therefore may also require a varying number of removal sessions, based on the type. Tattoos that were not successfully treated by other methods can be treated with the laser system if the area is not severely scarred. Dr. Kitchen and his staff consult with all of their patients to discuss treatment options before beginning a specific regimen.



During the laser procedure, Dr. Kitchen's patients are given protective eyewear. A small area of skin is then tested to determine the exact frequency that will give the best results. Treatment is simply the placement of a hand-held structure on the skin. After the laser light is activated, the patient may feel pulses, which feel like that of a rubber band being snapped on the skin. Typically, the number of pulses depends on the size of the tattoo. Smaller tattoos require fewer pulses, whereas more are required for larger tattoos. Depending on the location of the tattoo or for patients with a low threshold of pain, the doctor may recommend anesthetics, ranging from topical analgesics to site injections.



Recovery from each laser tattoo removal appointment is minimal and smooth. Ice packs can be applied to the treatment area to help soothe the skin. Dr. Kitchen also gives each patient a topical antibiotic covered by a bandage. It is also highly recommended to cover the area with sunblock to help prevent pigment damage during the healing process. Hyperpigmentation (darker than the surrounding area) and hypopigmentation (lighter than the surrounding area) may occur as a result of tattoo removal, even with the added care taken following treatment.



About Dr. Stephen F. Kitchen

Stephen Kitchen, M.D. has been treating patients as a surgeon for more than 20 years. He is a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, College of Medicine and of the University of North Carolina, where he completed his surgical training. Dr. Kitchen is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, and a member of several professional medical associations. He specializes in endoscopy and advanced laparoscopic surgery and has received advanced training in both.



For more information about Dr. Kitchen, his staff, laser tattoo removal, or any of the procedures at Dr. Stephen Kitchen's office, please visit http://www.stephenkitchenmd.com.