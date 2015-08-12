Surgeons Want to Give Their Patients the Finger, but Can't

Nashua, NH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2015 --There is both good and bad to laparoscopic surgical techniques. While the surgery is far less invasive, leading to faster healing time, the surgeons are robbed of their ability to touch their patients because laparoscopic surgery is conducted using instruments inserted through 5mm and 10mm holes.



In the past, when surgeries required opening up the patient, a surgeon could use their hands and fingers to feel for vascular elements. Now, without the use of touch, surgeons make incisions and perform cauterization based solely on their vision. One illadvised incision and things get dangerous quickly if a vein or artery is cut.



"Cambridge Surgical has addressed this problem but creating a laparoscopic device that can be used to probe tissue and determine if there are any unseen circulatory elements such as veins or arteries', says CEO Ken Steinberg. "A carpenter has a stud-finder to located studs in a wall. Now a surgeon has a similar capability, the ability to find unseen veins and avoid mistakenly cutting them. This can be the difference between a simple procedure and having to open a patient up to close a massive internal bleeding issue."



The beauty of the solution is also the attention to ease-of-use and cost control. The device is a standard hand-held, battery powered, laparoscopic instrument that the surgeon can insert into and hold against the internal tissue. When blood flow is detected, the tip of the instrument blinks in rhythm with the heartbeat, allowing the surgeon to avoid poorly placed incisions. When the surgery is complete, the tip is removed and disposed of. The remaining 90% of the device is sterilized for reuse. The device can even be fitted with other tips and wirelessly connected to other surgical systems.



"Our in hope is to reduce the number of converted surgeries while also lower the cost of healthcare buy making sure minimally surgical procedures stay that way. This keeps patient visits short and healthcare costs in control," according to Mr. Steinberg.



View video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bzgX13gZAVc