Surgical Equipment Market Forecast 2013 - 2020: Big Market Research

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --Big Market Report adds a report titled "Global surgical equipment market (types, applications and geography) - Size, Share, Global Trends, Company Profiles, Demand, Insights, Analysis, Research, Report, Opportunities, Segmentation and Forecast, 2013 – 2020." The report projects the market to attain a size of $12.1 billion by 2020, with a healthy CAGR of 11.1% during 2014-2020.



Major factors driving the market growth are popularity achieved by electro-surgical tools in effectively carrying out surgeries and application of robots in complex surgical procedures. The report observes the market to grow exponentially by the end of 2020. Many manufacturing companies are adopting such advanced techniques that would increase their market share in the future. Further, increasing incidences of chronic diseases would help the surgical market to grow.



View the complete report at http://www.bigmarketresearch.com/surgical-equipment-market



Minimally invasive surgical procedures offer numerous benefits over the traditional method such as faster recovery, minimal blood loss, minimal trauma & pain, and smaller scars. Many surgical equipment producers are steadily moving towards electrosurgical equipment such as computer/ robotic assisted tools, etc.



With rising popularity of minimally invasive surgical equipment during 2014-2020, the market growth rate for surgical equipment would slow down. Numerous government organizations are coming up with safety procedures for manufacturing surgical equipment. Developed countries have implemented strict guidelines for manufacturing surgical equipments to protect patients from getting infected. Further, reimbursement policies by various developing nations would be beneficial for the market growth.



The report offers strategic view on key companies operating in the market. They are listed below:

Medtronic

Stryker

Conmed Corporation

Carefusion

Alcon Laboratories Inc.

Smith & Nephew

Ethicon Inc.

Zimmer

KLS



