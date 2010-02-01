Surgical Risk Solutions Launches COMPLICATION INSURANCE Product Using Maple Tech’s Aspire Information System

Manalapan, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2010 -- Maple Technologies, LLC announced today that its client, Jacksonville, Florida-based Surgical Risk Solutions (SRS), launched a new and innovative insurance product, COMPLICATION INSURANCE®, which provides coverage for adverse outcomes from covered surgical procedures.



SRS is the Program Manager for the patent pending COMPLICATION INSURANCE®. The product may be purchased by an individual before he undergoes a surgical procedure and is designed to provide benefits in the event of an adverse outcome related to that covered surgical procedure.



SRS teamed up with Maple Technologies, using their web-based Aspire Information System to drive their business requirements and make the product available to consumer markets.



Purchasing COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is fully automated, offering consumers an online library to learn more about their procedures, as well as apply for coverage: http://www.complicationinsurance.com. After successfully completing a brief web application process, and electronic credit card premium payment, Aspire instantaneously issues the insured’s policy and any associated documentation.



“SRS is proof that innovation still maintains a footprint in the insurance industry,” said Nicholas Teetelli, Chief Executive Officer for Maple Technologies. “COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is a new and innovative product, and we are delighted to play an important strategic technology resource role in making this innovation a success.”



“As the architect and Program Manager for COMPLICATION INSURANCE® we are extremely excited about the launch of our product using Maple Tech’s Aspire platform” said Andrew Kagan, CEO for Surgical Risk Solutions. “We look forward to having COMPLICATION INSURANCE® available online in all 50 States.”



For more information about Complication Insurance® visit their website at: http://www.complicationinsurance.com. COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is not yet available in all states.



About Surgical Risk Solutions, LLC

Surgical Risk Solutions is a dynamic new program management organization. The members of our management team and staff represent all facets of the insurance industry.



COMPLICATION INSURANCE® is underwritten by QBE Insurance Corporation. QBE Companies are rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best and "A+" by Standard and Poor's (ratings based on QBE Group and QBE Companies combined). Availability, prices and benefit levels vary by state.



About Maple Technologies, LLC

Maple Technologies, LLC, with corporate offices out of Manalapan, New Jersey, is a software development company whose primary focus is web application development for the insurance industry. Its main product, Aspire, is a comprehensive web-based Internet insurance policy and claim management system. Aspire boasts cutting edge technologies that combine intuitive user interfaces with intelligent data structures. Through integration of the latest in web and database technologies, Aspire allows real time access to data while offering full policy and claim management capabilities that respond quickly.

