Surprising 2017-S Proof Silver Eagle Released in April

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/06/2017 --On 4th of April, the US Mint released its limited 2017 Congratulations Set containing the exclusive 2017-S Proof Silver Eagle. Having the second lowest mintage limit in the proof silver eagles' history, this astounding coin bearing the "S" mintmark is expected to become extremely collectible and is regarded as a must-have for any fan of the series.



The one-of-a-kind 2017 Congratulation Set was released on 4th of April 2017 and got immediately out of stock at the US Mint. The set contains the unique Proof Silver Eagle coin which carries the "S" mintmark and has one of the lowest mintages in the history of proof silver eagle series – just 75,000 pieces. This is the second lowest mintage after the US Mint issued only 30,000 proof silver eagles in 1995. This fact makes the 2017 special release a highly collectible coin and a must-have addition to any collection.



The S-Mint Proof Silver Eagle features the same obverse and reverse design as the West Point coin, except the mintmark on the reverse. The US Mint offers this stunning coin as a gift-option, encased in a beautiful presentation folder with an outer sleeve, adorned with gold, silver, and black ribbon elegant curls and bearing the Certificate of Authenticity printed on the folder's back. Previous 2012-2016 Congratulations Sets contained the W-Mint coin.



Since the coin got immediately out of stock on the mint's website, it can be now purchased only from authorized retailers. Bullion Exchanges offers you this limited piece in standard and SF (San Francisco) labeled cases certified by PCGS with the Proof Silver American Eagle PCGS PF 69 and Proof Silver American Eagle PCGS 70 DCAM First Strike designations. This is a unique opportunity to own this exclusive coin that's regarded as a treasured piece for any fan of the series.



About The San Francisco US Mint

The San Francisco facility of the US Mint was originally established in 1854, but in 1937 it changed its location from "The Granite Lady" Old Mint to the current New Mint facility. In 1986, the US Mint produced the first Proof American Silver Eagle at this branch. Proof Silver Eagles were struck with the "S" mintmark until 1992, being manufactured later at the Philadelphia (1993-2000) and West Point (2001-2008, 2009-today) branches. Occasionally, the US Mint produces special Silver Eagle issues at the San Francisco Mint, like this limited edition 2017-S Proof Silver Eagle.



One of the biggest online and retail bullion dealers, Bullion Exchanges, is located in the heart of Manhattan, the Diamond District Area. We offer you a wide collection of precious metals products of the highest quality, including this limited edition 2017-S 1 oz. Proof Silver American Eagle Coin.