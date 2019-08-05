Surrender to the Sax with Labán's New Single Acércate

Tijuana, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2019 --Acércate is the fourth single from Labán's forthcoming Todos Somos Dueños de Aquí album. A song about the pain of a complicated but short relationship that leaves the artist asking for more. A warm vocal performance, intriguing guitars and the passionate sound of the saxophone make this single the perfect choice for that chill moment.



The principle of respect for human life is part of the album's concept and a central idea. Therefore, each of the songs is associated with a vital part of the human body. The function of each part is related to the song's intention. Jazz, Pop, RnB, Funk and Rock are the vibes on this album. The lyrical content goes from protest against corruption, impunity, extreme income inequality and violence to frustration and existential crisis to love relationships and friendship. It is mostly written in Spanish but it has a few special tunes in English.



About Labán

Labán was born in the border city of Tijuana, Mexico. He started playing the violin at the age of 3, he's a passionate creator and music lover. Art, humanism, entrepreneurship and industrial engineering were part of his education. He currently shares a studio with an obstinate Cretan princess-named refugee cat and he also really likes apple juice. A small but amazingly cool tour will be announced after the album is released. Soon. Stay tuned!