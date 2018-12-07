Surrey Furnace Company Provides Basic Lingo for Boiler Repair

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2018 --As a team that focuses on boiler repair in Surrey and the rest of the lower mainland, the repair technicians at Pro Ace know that describing a problem can be hard without a grasp of basic terminology. To assist with troubleshooting, they've recently posted an article that familiarizes readers with the basic components of boilers. For more, go to: https://www.acecare.ca/components-of-boilers-and-boiler-repairs-for-surrey-abbotsford-cloverdale-residents



Boilers are an essential component in a hydronic heating system. Hydronic is a relatively new word in the lexicon, relating to a heating system which transfers the heat in either circulating water or steam (hence the 'hydro' part). The boiler heats the water and a pump sends the heated water to a radiator.



Besides the boiler, the article introduces the basic terminology and function for components like the pump and radiator, heat exchanger, firebox, piping, exhaust stack, superheater, combustion chamber, electric wiring, and some controls.



For example, the heat exchanger sits between the burner and the water so that the burner can transfer heat to the water without being in direct contact with the water.



