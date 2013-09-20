Survey Reveals Households Worry over Winter Fuel Costs, but There Is Help Available Says Boilers Prices

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/20/2013 --The ComRes survey, done for the BBC, found that 25% of people were living in ‘unacceptably cold’ houses over the past 12 months because of concerns over heating bills. 63% said they had reduced their energy use because of increased costs and 69% believed energy suppliers should be nationalised.



BoilersPrices.co.uk agrees with Shadow Energy Secretary Caroline Flint that these new figures are a ‘disgrace’ and work must continue to prevent households falling into fuel poverty especially as winter looms.



Energy Secretary Ed Davey responded to the poll by saying, ‘With our emphasis on competition, on helping vulnerable consumers directly and with our energy efficiency policies, the coalition is delivering in difficult times for people.’



The government has recently introduced schemes to help the vulnerable improve the energy efficiency of their homes and cut heating bills. The Energy Companies Obligation (ECO) Scheme was introduced in January this year in a bid to support those living in fuel poverty. Under the scheme funded by energy suppliers, eligible households get free boiler grants to replace their aging ones.



The Green Deal Scheme was launched to coincide with the ECO Scheme, and allow people to make home energy efficiency improvements like home insulation and boiler upgrades without paying for them upfront.



Mr. Tom Bradford, a director at BoilersPrices.co.uk said, ‘Although the recent poll raises concerns about the number of people worried about their heating costs, there is help available. The government’s ECO Scheme for instance is a sure way for low income households to cut the amount they are paying each year by getting a free boiler grant.’



He added, ‘Going into winter there are options available for most households to save cash and cut their carbon footprint. The Green Deal has already helped many insulate their homes and replace aging boilers.’



He added, ‘Where boilers are concerned, we help consumers make an informed decision about getting the right one for their home heating requirements.’



About BoilersPrices.co.uk

BoilersPrices.co.uk provides consumers with a free and impartial service that helps households find their perfect boiler and installer. It reviews all the top boiler makes, models and prices including, Potterton, Vaillant, Glow Worm, Worcester Bosch and Baxi boilers prices.



Further information on their services can be found by visiting their website.



References:

http://www.energysavingtrust.org.uk/Take-action/Find-a-grant/Green-Deal-and-ECO



http://www.boilerjuice.com/news/2482/Public-concerned-about-winter-heating-bills-poll-finds.html