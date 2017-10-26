Survey Shows That 79% of First Timers Find Threesome Partners Through the Internet

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2017 --Many people fantasize about having a threesome and some seriously consider pursuing the experience. Expressive and adventurous couples are often open to considering exploring three-way relationships with interesting and exciting singles. For many of these people, the only thing holding them back from participating in a threesome is not knowing the best way to meet others who would be compatible partners and interested in sharing in this intimate experience.



3Fun, the exciting dating app for people desiring to enjoy the pleasure and satisfaction of threesome relationships, recently surveyed its membership to better understand how people connect for their first three-way sexual experience. The survey showed that 79% of people new to three-ways find their first threesome partners through the internet. Sites such as hookup dating websites, threesome dating apps, open forums and Craigslist were cited as successful sources for making an initial connection. The remaining 21% of those surveyed found their first threesome partners primarily through friends or a local nightclub.



"Enjoying the unique and satisfying sexual experience that a threesome offers is still a sensitive topic in society today," explains a 3Fun spokesperson. "For a variety of reasons including privacy, people are more likely to find three-way partners through the internet to avoid unnecessary troubles and more easily connect with like-minded people."



If a couple or single desires to enter into a threesome, whether to just try it out or to pursue it as a part of their ongoing sex life, then using one of the more popular and populated dating websites or apps, such as 3Fun, is the easiest way to meet others to share in the experience. Couples should make sure that both people are fully committed to experimenting with a threesome to avoid misunderstandings, hurt feelings and even resentment.



There is no way to truly understand or appreciate the threesome experience other than actually participating in one. To make that first experience even more enjoyable and pleasurable, the participants should take some time to get to know each other first, expressing their desires, motivations and expectations for the encounter. With a common understanding of each other's desires, an agreement on what to expect, and some thoughtful preparation, threesomes are very enjoyable and satisfying for everyone involved.



3Fun is the paradise for singles and couples who are desiring a threesome relationship or who want to lead a swinging lifestyle. For people with all kinds of sexual preferences seeking kinky threesome, bisexual and BDSM lovers, 3Fun is the best place to meet like-minded people and begin a new adventure today.



To learn more about 3Fun or join its worldwide community of welcoming members, please visit https://www.go3fun.co/, download the app at the Apple Store or Google Play, or email support@go3fun.co.



About 3Fun

An innovative high-tech software company specializing in interactive and engaging social media platforms, 3Fun is the creator of the best and most user-friendly threesome application that empowers singles and couples desiring exciting and adventurous relationships to meet people with similar likes and desires.