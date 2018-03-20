Survey Shows That People Are More Likely to Participate in a Threesome in the Spring

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2018 --Threesomes are becoming more commonly accepted and enjoyed as a part of a healthy sexual lifestyle throughout society. Many people have considered experimenting with a threesome but have not gone through with it and enjoyed the experience. Scientific research and direct surveys agree that Spring is the time of year when more people prefer to have a threesome.



The world's highest-rated threesome app, 3Fun, conducted a survey of its membership asking, "What is your favorite season to have a threesome?" Approximately five hundred of its active members responded to the survey and the results are as follows:



- Spring – 37%

- Autumn – 28%

- Summer – 26%

- Winter – 9%



These results clearly indicate that Spring is the perfect time to pursue a threesome relationship, especially for people who have the desire, but have not yet experienced the excitement and enjoyment that a threesome has to offer.



Dating expert and renown matchmaker, Sarah Pratt, claims that "if you're feeling a Spring fling, biology might have something to do with it. Spring is the time of year when animals get back to the work of producing the next generation. It's the results of biological impulses that have been followed for thousands of years. "



Spring empowers the natural instincts and impulses in all of us to emerge and become stronger. Maybe it's time to listen to your inner, natural voice and pursue the desires that nature is urging you to.



If you decide that now is the time, the 3Fun app is here to help you indulge your desires. 3Fun is the paradise for singles and couples who desire a threesome relationship. 3Fun is the best place to meet like-minded people and begin a new adventure today.



