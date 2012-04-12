Survival Strategies Announces the Location of Their 2012 Annual Convention

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2012 --Survival Strategies Inc., Burbank CA based consulting company has just announced the dates and location of their annual convention. Based on surveys of their client base, they have chosen the Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The convention is to be held from Friday 5 October to Monday 8 October, 2012.



Rose Hall Resort is an all-inclusive resort with plenty of extra-curricular activities for attendees to take advantage of, including a water park and a nearby golf course.



But the most enticing offering is the convention agenda itself. The title of the convention is “The Facets of a Blue Diamond Practice” - a blue diamond being one of the rarest, most valuable diamonds there is. The theme ties into the title with workshops covering the important facets of a successful practice and how to achieve them.



Day One will start off with Keynote Speaker Mr. Patrick Valtin, international public speaker, business management coach and published author. Mr. Valtin will deliver a workshop entitled “Making Your Practice Outshine Your Competition with PR and Marketing.”



Day Two showcases a panel of 6-8 champion practice owners, led by one of Survival Strategies’ most stellar clients, Christina Panetta PT. Their question and answer forum receives top votes year after year as it gives individual practice owners the opportunity to ask questions about current situations they personally face as well as share numerous successful actions they have developed in their practice.



The convention will continue with workshops on Leadership, Team Building, Social Media Marketing, additional roundtable networking as well as a banquet and awards ceremony.



Attendance is open to any private practice owner who wishes to learn the facets to building a top-notch profitable practice while enjoying some time away in a beautiful tropical setting amongst other successful practitioners in the healthcare field.



This will be Survival Strategies’ 12th annual convention but its first in Jamaica. They are receiving loads of exciting feedback from clients and expecting to have a packed house at their annual convention this year.



Details about the convention can be found at: http://ssinc.be/5



About Survival Strategies, Inc.

Survival Strategies, Inc. is a Business Training and Consulting Firm located in Burbank, CA. Founder and CEO, Craig Ferreira and his company have continuously delivered training and consulting to the Private Practice Industry for over 25 years providing the tools and know-how of relationship building, proven management tools and profitability to more than 4,000 Private Practice owners through one-on-one training programs and group workshops specifically designed to accommodate the needs of private practice ownership. To find out more, please visit http://survivalstrategies.com