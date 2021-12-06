Survivors Standing with Survivors: A Rally in Support of the Survivors of Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2021 --"Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked children for nearly 25 years with impunity," says Teresa J. Helm, an Epstein/Maxwell survivor who will speak at Survivors Standing with Survivors.



Supported by 60 anti-trafficking and anti-exploitation organizations throughout the United States, survivors of sex trafficking and their allies will speak out against the crimes committed by Epstein, Maxwell, and their cohorts, as well as the fact that most of their associates continue to walk free.



The voices of sexual assault survivors are often ignored and perpetrators of heinous abuse are routinely unscathed by law enforcement, even when survivors report their crimes. Accordingly, the Epstein/Maxwell network trafficked children with impunity for more than two decades, even after two of their victims reported them to the FBI in 1996.



We need to send a message to the Department of Justice that the American people will not settle for Maxwell's single count of child trafficking when she victimized dozens of children, and we won't settle for procurers and child sexual abuse perpetrators being willfully ignored by law enforcement. If Americans don't demand justice in the Epstein/Maxwell case, we will never receive justice.



Survivors Standing with Survivors: www.epsteinjustice.org



About ECPAT-USA

ECPAT-USA is the leading anti-child trafficking organization in the United States seeking to end the commercial sexual exploitation of children through awareness, advocacy, policy, and legislation. ECPAT-USA is a member of ECPAT International, a network of organizations in 104 countries with one common mission: to eliminate the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children around the world. For more information, visit www.ecpatusa.org.