Susan E. Bennett Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Consortium of MS Centers

Hackensack, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2016 --The Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers(CMSC) is pleased to announce that Susan E. Bennett, PT, DPT, EdD, NCS, MSCS, has received its 2016 Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was presented during its 30th Annual Meeting in National Harbor, MD, on June 3, 2016.



The CMSC Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes an individual whose decades-long commitment has driven significant advances in the care of people with MS.



"This is the first-time that an individual from the rehabilitation field has received this award. Sue Bennett is a pioneer in rehabilitation practices and the role it plays in the comprehensive care of neurological disorders, especially with MS. She has also been an invaluable leader and role model for CMSC, and her unwavering commitment to enhancing the care and quality of life of people with MS, and their families, reflects the highest ideals of the CMSC and all of our allied organizations," said June Halper, CEO, CMSC.



Dr. Bennett is a Clinical Professor at the University of Buffalo in the Departments of Rehabilitation Science, Neurology and Neurosurgery. She is also the Director, MS Comprehensive Care Center, Jacobs MS Center for Treatment and Research, and an American Board of Physical Therapy Neurologic Certified Specialist and a CMSC Multiple Sclerosis Certified Specialist.



Dr. Bennett served as President of CMSC from 2012 to 2014 and prior to that served as Treasurer of the CMSC. She currently is Project Director, Rehabilitation Fellowship Program and Chair of the CMSC Rehabilitation Research Interest Group. Dr. Bennett has also been involved in APTA professional activities at the national and state level.



Dr. Bennett has published numerous papers in the International Journal of MS Care as well as presented Platforms and Presentations at the CMSC Annual Meetings and other leading neurology conferences. In 2010, her group Platform presentation on "Validity, Reliability and Sensitivity of Gait Measures in MS," at the CMSC Annual Meeting, in San Antonio, TX, received the Labe Scheinberg Award for Research, which recognizes the Platform that will most likely impact MS care.



For more information about CMSC and its membership offerings and educational programs for healthcare professionals, please visit http://www.mscare.org.



About Consortium Of Multiple Sclerosis Centers (CMSC)

CMSC, the Consortium of Multiple Sclerosis Centers, is the leading educational, training, and networking organization for MS healthcare professionals and researchers. The CMSC mission is to promote high quality MS care through educational programming and accreditation including live and online events, research grants, technical journals and papers, and targeted advocacy efforts. The CMSC member network includes more than 11,000 international healthcare clinicians and scientists committed to MS care as well as more than 60 Veterans Administration MS Programs and 225 MS Centers in the US, Canada, and Europe. The CMSC 30th Annual Meeting, the largest gathering of MS professionals in North America, took place June 1-4, 2016, in National Harbor, Maryland, just outside of Washington, DC. For more information go to www.mscare.org. Follow CMSC on Twitter: @mscare.org and Facebook: CMSCmscare.