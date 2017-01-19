Susan McDonald Writes About the Adventures of Daily Life in Chaotic Yet Fascinating Shanghai

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/19/2017 --The year is 2003, and China has only recently begun allowing foreigners to live and work within its borders. One early resident is Adela, a young wife and new mother, who reluctantly accompanies her husband to his new job in Shanghai. Follow her amazing journey as she explores this teeming metropolis and gains the confidence and the skills she needs to build a good life for herself and her family in re-emerging China.



This story is true. Adela told it herself over a period of several years to her aunt, who happened to be a journalist. Recognizing the value of this ex-pat's tale, the author turned her niece's lively memories into a fascinating book of love, travel, and betrayal in this very foreign land. Readers will be captivated not only by Adela's stories of friendship and adventure in Asia, but also by her dawning awareness that what she holds most dear in life, her marriage to a charming Frenchman, may not survive the rigors of life in a foreign land.



"I hope readers come away with a sense of what life was really like for Western foreigners in the early days of China's modernization," says author Susan McDonald. "I want them to experience both the excitement and the frustration of life in Shanghai at such a critical moment in China's history. I also hope that readers will gain a better understanding of the dangers of falling as blindly in love as Adela admits she did when she was only twenty-one years old."



About Let's Move to China, Ma Cherie!

Let's Move to China, Ma Cherie! is both a love story and a travel-adventure story. But it is has a deeper message as well. Adela's story is also a cautionary tale, one that describes what can happen to a woman if she gives up too much of herself to another, especially when she is so very far from home.



Let's Move to China, Ma Cherie! is available on Amazon.com. Purchase the eBook through Amazon, Apple iTunes, Barnes & Noble, and Kobo.