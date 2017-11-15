Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2 Now Available from NewMe Fitness

Oakland, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --NewMe Fitness just unveiled the Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2 on their Amazon storefront. The company expects fans of the original Suspension Exercise Poster to enthusiastically welcome this second volume as an additional 40 suspension exercises are being introduced with finely-illustrated detail in one easy-to-use chart. NewMe Fitness' original Suspension Exercise Poster has received high reviews on Amazon, as have all of the company's other workout posters and home gym aids.



Suspension exercises are popular among home gym enthusiasts for a number of good reasons. Also known as resistance exercises, suspension workouts deliberately break muscles down so that the body is naturally prompted to rebuild them to a state that is stronger and larger than they originally were. The Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2 follows the same format as the original poster in that exercises is illustrated in great detail showing the precise starting and stopping positions of each movement. Exercises are also divided into separate groups so that workouts for the upper body, lower body, core, and back are easy to find. By having a variety of exercises to choose from in a single poster displayed on a wall or a door, people can engage in self-paced suspension workouts at home as they sculpt and build a stronger body.



NewMe Fitness is known for its top-quality fitness posters, workout cards, and other home gym aids. The Volume 1 poster received excellent reviews after its 2016 debut, with one 5-star reviewer known as Dale Ross, M.D. stating that the "Poster is a simple, clear, straight-forward reference tool for those unfamiliar with a specific exercise or the suspension trainers in general. I have a number of clients that have already found it quite useful to look to it to advance their workouts. Though it could be tacked directly to a wall, I readily framed it in a hardwood frame with a leather accent -- it makes for a very nice addition to the gym space." Each of its products meets the approval of certified personal trainers with a total of 15 years experience in the fitness industry. The Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2 has withstood this scrutiny and is expected to receive high reviews from home gym enthusiasts everywhere.



With commercial-grade printing on durable cover weight paper, each poster measures 20x30 and is laminated on the front and back. NewMe Fitness is currently selling the Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2 on Amazon at a special introductory rate, which will only last for a limited time. As with all products sold by NewMe Fitness, this poster comes with a full money-back guarantee.



Located in Oakland, California, NewMe Fitness has grown to become one of the more popular e-commerce companies specializing in home gym workout aids. Their ever-evolving product catalog includes best-selling items like the Dumbbell Workout Exercise Poster, the Kettlebell Workout Exercise Poster, Bodyweight Exercise Cards and more. To view the entire line of NewMe Fitness workout products or for more information on the Suspension Exercise Poster Volume 2, please visit www.NewMeFitness.net.



https://www.amazon.com/dp/B076Y78FH5



