Sustainable 9 Wins Coveted Reggie Awards from Housing First Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2019 --Sustainable 9 is proud to announce that the company has earned a Reggie Award (SM) from Housing First Minnesota for its four-bedroom modern lodge style home in the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes. Sustainable 9's model was one of the homes to win the coveted Reggie Award at Housing First Minnesota's Building Industry Gala (BIG) Night held on Oct. 25, 2019, at the Mystic Lake Showroom in Prior Lake.



Since 1968, Housing First Minnesota has presented the Reggie Award to builders for outstanding achievement in the design, construction quality and value of their homes as judged by their harshest critics, builders, and professionals within the industry. All of the homes judged were on display to the public during the 2019 Fall Parade of Homes.



"Homes that earn our coveted Reggie Award are truly the best of the best," explained Housing First Minnesota executive director, David Siegel. "The builders and industry professionals who evaluate each home bring a keen and knowledgeable eye toward quality in their selection of the winners."



"We are very proud to earn this honor," said Ryan Hanson, of Sustainable 9. "It means a lot to our team and all of the talented people who put their heart into making our homes truly special."



The home is an exquisite modern lodge with 124ft of private lakeshore on gorgeous Lake O'Dowd. At 3,642 square feet, the home includes 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.



For more information visit https://sustainable9.com/.



About Sustainable 9

At Sustainable 9 Design + Build, they take visions for tomorrow and turn them into solutions for today that reflect their enduring commitment to green, high performance, energy-efficient homes that are stunningly designed and custom-built.



Contact:

Ryan Hanson

(612) 234-4194

info@sustainable9.com