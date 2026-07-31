Oradell, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2026 --Businesses have always had to deal with different challenges, from finding the right team members to supply issues and more. While some of the challenges might have changed over the years, the need for quality solutions has not. At Phoenix Tape & Supply, they help to deliver sustainable branding solutions for modern businesses and have for the last 40 years. Their custom printed paper tape is an eco-friendly solution to any packaging needs. Just making this small change in the daily activities from using a different kind of tape to their custom printed paper tape can result in consumers seeking out the business because of the eco efforts with packaging. This can build brand loyalty which all businesses are seeking to cultivate. Making a brand prominent on packaging with their paper tape is also a great way to keep a brand in front of many different eyes. Contact them today to learn more about how easy it is to make the switch to their custom printed paper tape.



As modern businesses continue on their quest to look for ways to reduce costs, waste reduction in one form or another is always being looked at. Can a business ship an item in a smaller package? Can that package be lighter in weight to reduce costs? Can they change out materials to help with recyclability? This last option is where their paper tape comes in as it can be recycled with the boxes that products are shipped in.



For those that aren't using paper tape with their boxes, this change over is actually a double win. First, clients get the ability to recycle tape with the box, so it is more eco-friendly option that can be played up in marketing. Second, with custom printing, the brand gets to be associated with these recycling efforts, making people want to seek the business out because of these efforts.



Whether it is a municipality, or a state, or even the whole country, being ahead of various governmental regulations that may come along is better than to be left scrambling, trying to come up with a solution when there is a deadline and fines looming. They can help clients to make the switch along with creating custom graphics for the paper tape. Being environmentally conscious doesn't have to mess with branding efforts.



Looking at ways to make a business more sustainable in its operations might seem like a waste of time, but it can also open up more opportunities. This is the case with custom printed paper tape from Phoenix Tape & Supply, where clients not only can be more eco-friendly with packaging, but they also gain the ability to brand all of the shipments for an upscale, professional look. Contact them today to learn more about the options with custom printed paper tape.



About Phoenix Tape & Supply

Phoenix Tape & Supply provides affordable custom-printed tape to all-sized companies throughout their vast service area. They serve customers in a diverse range of industries, including e-commerce, automotive, distribution, electronics and manufacturing. This inclusive business model allows them to accommodate orders as small as one case for small businesses to larger skid quantities for large scale factories. Learn more at www.phoenix-tape.com.