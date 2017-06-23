Mark Cortale and Seth Rudetsky’s famed Broadway @ series returns to Provincetown home base, along with a comedy and music cavalcade including Varla Jean Merman, Beth Malone, Alice Ripley, Marilyn Maye, Jinkx Monsoon, Bob The Drag Queen, The Atomic Bombshells, Tori Scott, Kitten N’ Lou, and more!
Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2017 --For the seventh season since taking the reigns at Provincetown's Art House, Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale has announced his largest music and comedy lineup yet. Topping the bill again will be the internationally successful "Broadway @" series, which dynamic duo Cortale and creative partner Seth Rudetsky began in Ptown in 2011 and now makes its home in more than 15 major venues worldwide. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.
Summer 2017's series at Town Hall produced by Cortale will include Bianca Del Rio, RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 winner, on July 10 at 8:30pm; Megan Hilty, breakout star of NBC TV's "Smash" and Broadway's "Wicked" and a Tony nominee for the recent Broadway production of "Noises Off", on August 6 at 6:30pm, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner for "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and star of the hit TV Land series "Younger" by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, on August 13 at 6:30pm, with Michael Rafter at piano; Laura Benanti, Tony Award winner for "Gypsy" and star on Broadway in "She Loves Me!", and TV's "Nashville", on September 3 at 6:30pm, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. The Town Hall series will be raising funds this year for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
The seventh annual "Broadway @ The Art House" series for Ptown features another Summer avalanche of Broadway stars: Michael Cerveris, Tony Award winner as Best Featured Actor in a Musical for "Assassins" as John Wilkes Booth and Tony Award winner as Best Actor in a Musical for "Fun Home" as Bruce Bechdel, opens the series on July 1 & 2, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Alice Ripley, Tony winner for the Pulitzer Prize winning hit "Next to Normal" as well as the first-ever Tony co-nomination (with her co-star Emily Skinner) as the conjoined Hilton sisters in "Side Show", takes the stage on July 16 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Melissa Errico, Broadway star of "Finian's Rainbow" "High Society," "Anna Karenina," and a Tony nominee as Eliza Doolittle in "My Fair Lady", stars on July 28 & 29, with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Christine Pedi, star of Broadway's "Chicago," "Talk Radio" and "Little Me" and daily host of SiriusXM Radio's On Broadway channel, takes the stage on July 30 with Seth Rudetsky at the piano; Marilyn Maye, living legend cabaret singer and perennial Art House favorite returns from August 4 - 7; Beth Malone, Broadway star of "Ring of Fire" and Tony nominee for 2016's smash hit "Fun Home," makes her Art House debut on August 20 & 21; Faith Prince, Tony Award winner for "Guys and Dolls" stars on August 25 & 26 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host; Ana Gasteyer, star of TV's "Grease Live" "Saturday Night Live" and "Suburgatory" and Broadway's "Wicked" closes the Art House season on September 9 with Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host.
More music and comedy stars will fill The Art House's twin stages than ever: Indie music rock star Melissa Ferrick opened the festivities over Memorial Day weekend. The 2017 summer season gets into full swing in late June and the weeks to follow, with Varla Jean Merman, the grande dame of Ptown, returning with an all-new solo show "Bad Heroine" running June 23 through September 1, with Gerald Goode at piano; Steve Grand, a singer who burst onto the scene with his video An All American Boy and his #3 Billboard Independent Album, returns to The Art House for an extended stay this summer from July 5 - August 31; summer 2015's smash hit "Return to Grey Gardens" will return for a summer run starring Jinkx Monsoon and Peaches Christ from July 5 through September 7; "5 to 9" a hilarious parody of the hit movie "9 to 5", set in our even MORE absurd Oval Office! starring Varla Jean Merman, Ryan Landry and Peaches Christ and running from July 14 through September 9; Tori Scott, hailed as one of Time Out New York's Top 10 Cabaret Artists, returns after her triumphant debut last summer, on July 8 & 9, featuring Jesse Kissel at the piano; RuPaul's Drag Race Season Five winner Jinkx Monsoon returns to The Art House with a new show together with cohort Major Scales from July 8 through September 10; Kitten N' Lou, fresh from a critically-acclaimed, sold out smash run at Fringe World in Australia and Joe's Pub in NYC, everyone's favorite gay-married superduo dyke darlings, debut their "Holier Than Thou" at The Art House from July 9 to 24; Unitard, the comedy trio returns to Ptown by popular demand with "Tard Core! (There Are No Safe Words)"- which Time Out NY called "incredibly vicious and relentlessly hilarious" - starring Mike Albo, Nora Burns and David Ilku, directed by Paul Dobie, on July 19 & 20 and September 1 & 2; international touring pop-classical quartet Well-Strung bring their new show for five performances only, from July 23 - 27; "Idol Worship" a one-night-only happening in the form of a chat-variety show premieres on July 25 starring Peaches Christ and Mink Stole; Burlesque Supertroupe The Atomic Bombshells return to Provincetown celebrating their 10th Anniversary with an all new show entitled "Cream" from July 28 to August 29; Drag-comedy favorite Randy Roberts makes an anticipated return August 10 & 11; Bob the Drag Queen, star of RuPaul's Drag Race season 8 debuts at The Art House August 15 - 31; internationally acclaimed opera star Marisol Montalvo premieres her new show "Mad Scene" in Provincetown, directed by Jeffery Roberson, on August 27; Ben Rimalower's hit comedy tribute to Patti LuPone, "Patti Issues" which was the NY Times' "Critic's Pick" and Patti LuPone herself called "fantastic" comes to The Art House on August 28; and the Afterglow Festival - the live performance arts festival - takes up residence at The Art House from September 12 - 16.
The 2017 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by
Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Loveland and Provincetown Gym.
For fans that wish to see each of The Art House and Town Hall stars this summer, the venue provides the opportunity to reserve those seats with its 2017 All Show Season Pass. It guarantees Season Pass holders best seats available, 'front-of-the-line' access, and an overall savings of $325 off the price of VIP seating. More info can be found at http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2929272
About The Art House
The Art House is Provincetown's premier entertainment venue and Cape Cod's summer home to top Broadway talent, internationally touring cabaret artists, stand-up comics and America's cutting edge drag artists. Under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale, The Art House in Provincetown, MA, is the original home to the internationally acclaimed Broadway @ The Art House concert series hosted by Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky, which premiered in 2011. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Arizona @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Las Vegas @ The Smith Center, and Sarasota @ The Van Wezel among other cities. Other artists who have participated in the series include Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel and many other stars of stage and screen. Info at markcortalepresents.com.
The Art House is wheelchair accessible.
Listing Information: (in chronological order)
MARK CORTALE PRESENTS:
VARLA JEAN MERMAN
Bad Heroine
New solo show
w/Gerald Goode at piano
June 23-Sept 1
Tuesdays-Fridays @ 9:00pm
For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.
At The Art House
MICHAEL CERVERIS
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 1 & 2 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
STEVE GRAND
All-American Boy
July 5-Aug 31
Tuesdays-Thursdays @ 7:00pm
At The Art House
RETURN TO GREY GARDENS
starring Jinkx Monsoon & Peaches Christ.
July 5-Sept. 7
Wednesdays & Thursdays @ 7:30pm
At The Art House
TORI SCOTT
w/Jesse Kissel at piano
July 8 & 9 @ 7:00pm
7pm at Art House
At The Art House
JINKX MONSOON
w/Major Scales at the piano
In an all-new show
July 8-Sept 10 @ 9:00pm
Saturday-Monday @9:00pm
At The Art House
KITTEN N' LOU
Holier Than Thou
July 9-24
Saturdays @ 9:30pm Sundays & Mondays @ 8:00pm
And Special Girl Splash show - Tuesday, July 18 at 8:00pm
At The Art House
BIANCA DEL RIO
Not Today Satan
July 10 @ 8:30pm
Provincetown Town Hall
5 to 9
Starring Varla Jean, Ryan Landry & Peaches Christ
July 14-Sept 9
Fridays and Saturdays @ 7:30pm
At The Art House
ALICE RIPLEY
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 16 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
UNITARD
Tard Core
Directed by Paul Dobie
July 19 & 20 @ 9:30pm
September 1 & 2 @ 9:30pm
WELL-STRUNG
New show! 5 performances only!
July 23-25 @ 9:30pm
IDOL WORSHIP
July 25 @ 9:00pm
Hosted by Peaches Christ
Starring Mink Stole
MELISSA ERRICO
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
July 28 & 29 @ 8:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
THE ATOMIC BOMBSHELLS
Cream
July 29-August 29
Saturdays @ 9:30pm, Sundays - Tuesdays @ 8:00pm
At The Art House
CHRISTINE PEDI
w/Seth Rudetsky at piano
July 30 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
MARILYN MAYE
August 4 - 7 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
MEGAN HILTY
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
August 6 @ 6:30pm
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall
RANDY ROBERTS
August 10 & 11 @ 9:30pm
SUTTON FOSTER
w/Michael Rafter at piano
August 13 @ 6:30pm
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall
BOB THE DRAG QUEEN
Star of RuPaul's Drag Race season 8
August 15 - 31 @ 9:30pm
BETH MALONE
Tony Nominee for Fun Home
Aug. 20 & 21 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
FAITH PRINCE
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
Aug 25 & 26 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
MARISOL MONTALVO
International Opera Star
in "Mad Scene"
directed by Jeffery Roberson
August 27 @ 7:00pm
Broadway At The Art House
PATTI ISSUES
starring Ben Rimalower
August 28 @ 9:30pm
LAURA BENANTI
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
September 3 @ 6:30pm
Broadway @ Provincetown Town Hall
ANA GASTEYER
w/Seth Rudetsky as pianist & host
September 9 @ 7:00pm
Broadway @ The Art House
AFTERGLOW FESTIVAL
September 12 - 16
For Tickets and information, visit http://www.afterglowfestival.org/
The Art House
214 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
Town Hall
260 Commercial Street
Provincetown, MA 02657
