Sutton Foster, Megan Hilty, Laura Benanti, Bianca Del Rio, Steve Grand, Michael Cerveris, Ana Gasteyer & Faith Prince Announced for Provincetown Art House Summer Season

Mark Cortale and Seth Rudetsky’s famed Broadway @ series returns to Provincetown home base, along with a comedy and music cavalcade including Varla Jean Merman, Beth Malone, Alice Ripley, Marilyn Maye, Jinkx Monsoon, Bob The Drag Queen, The Atomic Bombshells, Tori Scott, Kitten N’ Lou, and more!