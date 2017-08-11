Provincetown, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/11/2017 --Mark Cortale's Broadway @ Town Hall series in Provincetown is set to welcome Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner for "Anything Goes" and "Thoroughly Modern Millie" and star of the hit TV Land series "Younger" by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, on Sunday, August 13 at 6:30pm with Michael Rafter at piano. She will be followed in the Town Hall series by Jessie Mueller, Tony Award winner for "Beautiful - The Carole King Musical" and most recently a Tony-nominee in Sarah Barielles' "Waitress," making her P-Town debut for the Broadway @ Town Hall series on September 3 at 6:30pm with Sirius XM radio star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. The series kicks off on August 6 at 6:30pm with Megan Hilty, breakout star of NBC TV's "Smash" and Broadway's "Wicked" and a Tony nominee for the recent Broadway production of "Noises Off", joined by Sirius XM Radio Star Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. The Broadway @ Town Hall series will be raising funds this year for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The 2017 Art House and Town Hall season produced by Mark Cortale is sponsored by Cape Air, Anchor Inn Beach House, Ptown Bikes, Loveland and Provincetown Gym. For Tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com or call 800-838-3006.



Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony winning actress, singer and dancer who most recently starred in the title role of the New Group's 50th anniversary revival of "Sweet Charity," directed by "Violet" director Leigh Silverman. She was nominated for another Tony Award in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley musical "Violet" at New York's Roundabout Theatre in 2014. She starred on Broadway in "The Will Rogers Follies," "Grease," "The Scarlet Pimpernel," "Annie," and "Les Misérables" before her big break and Tony Award-winning performance in "Thoroughly Modern Millie." She has since then originated roles in the Broadway productions of "Little Women," "The Drowsy Chaperone," "Young Frankenstein," and "Shrek the Musical." She starred as Reno Sweeney in The Roundabout's revival of "Anything Goes," a role that earned her the 2011 Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics, Astaire, and Broadway.com's Audience Favorite Awards.



Sutton was first seen on television on "Star Search" at age 15, and has appeared in "Johnny and the Sprites" and "Flight of the Conchords." More recently, she was the star of the ABC Family TV ballet 'dramedy' "Bunheads," created by "Gilmore Girls" writer/producer Amy Sherman-Palladino. She is the star of the TV Land series "Younger" by "Sex and the City" creator Darren Star, now in its 4th season, and co-starring Hilary Duff and Debi Mazar. She has also recently appeared on the prestigious 36th Annual Kennedy Center Honors broadcast, where she performed a medley of hit Broadway songs made famous by honoree Shirley MacLaine, including "Something Better Than This," "Steam Heat" and "She's No Longer A Gypsy."



Seth Rudetsky is the afternoon host on Sirius/XM Satellite Radio's "On Broadway" as well as the host of Seth Speaks on Sirius/XM Stars. As a pianist, Seth has played for more than a dozen Broadway shows including "Ragtime," "Les Miserables" and "The Phantom of the Opera." He was the Artistic Producer/Music Director for the first five annual Actors Fund Fall Concerts including "Dreamgirls" with Audra McDonald (recorded on Nonesuch Records) and "Hair" with Jennifer Hudson (recorded on Ghostlight Records, Grammy Nomination). In 2007 he made his Broadway acting debut playing Sheldon (singing "Magic to Do" in a devastating unitard) in "The Ritz" directed by Joe Mantello for The Roundabout Theater. As an author, he penned the non-fiction "Q Guide to Broadway," the novel "Broadway Nights" and the recently published "My Awesome/Awful Popularity Plan" (Random House). Seth played himself on "Kathy Griffin; My Life on the D-List," was the vocal coach on MTV's "Legally Blonde" reality show and starred opposite Sutton Foster in They're Playing Our Song for the Actors Fund. He co-wrote and starred in "Disaster!" (which the NY Times called a "triumph") last season on Broadway. "Disaster!" also premiered to rave reviews in London's West End in November. Seth writes a weekly column on Playbill.com and tours the country with this Broadway concert series and performing his one-man show Deconstructing Broadway.



About Mark Cortale's Broadway @ Town Hall Series

This Broadway @ concert series was created in 2011 by Producing Artistic Director Mark Cortale at The Art House in Provincetown featuring Seth Rudetsky as pianist and host. In its sixth season last summer the series welcomed back some of the entertainment world's biggest stars including Kristin Chenoweth, Vanessa Williams, Patti LuPone and Audra McDonald. The Broadway @ series also premiered in 2013 in New Orleans, in Australia (Sydney & Melbourne) with Megan Mullally and in London's West End with Patti LuPone at the Leicester Square Theater. The series has since travelled to Chicago @ The Steppenwolf, Beverly Hills @ The Wallis, New Orleans @ The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts (NOCCA), Fort Lauderdale @ The Parker Playhouse, San Francisco @ The Nourse Theatre, Arizona @ Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Las Vegas @ The Smith Center, and Sarasota @ The Van Wezel among other cities. Other artists who have participated in the series include Chita Rivera, Sutton Foster, Neil Patrick Harris, Sarah Jessica Parker, Matthew Broderick, Darren Criss, Megan Hilty, Cheyenne Jackson, Gavin Creel and many other stars of stage and screen.



