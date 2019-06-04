Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2019 --At a recent meeting of the Spring-Ford Chamber of Commerce, Suzette Siebert of Kelly Insurance Group was named 2019 Chamber Member of the year. The award is given annually to an individual member in recognition of unwavering service and dedication to the success of the Chamber.



The Spring-Ford Chamber of Commerce is a community-focused business advocate that strives to help member businesses grow while improving the community in which they all live and work. The mission of the Chamber is to support and serve members by providing opportunities to build personal and professional networks, as well as meaningful professional development opportunities.



Representing Kelly Insurance, Suzette Siebert is a long-time member of the Chamber as well as its Past President. She has been an integral part of the Kelly Insurance and Kelly Benefits Group team for over eighteen years. Suzette can be reached at Kelly for information about Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Group Benefit plans and other Insurance offerings.



