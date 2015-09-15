Svelta Tan to Exhibit Premium Skincare at Elements Showcase in NYC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/15/2015 --Luxury beauty brands are seeing a big boom in recent years, and the Elements Showcase aims to shine a spotlight on a select group of emerging and established premium beauty companies.



Svelta Tan, a recently launched skincare line featuring self-tanners and body scrubs, announces it's first appearance at the Elements Showcase this year in New York. The brand will be showcasing their signature products while providing demos and tips as they meet with retailers and journalists during the exclusive three-day event.



The Elements Showcase takes place September 17 through September 19 in New York City. Founded in 2011, Elements is debuting their first collaboration with the Capsule NY Women's Show, fusing the world of highly covetable beauty and fragrance with premium fashion and accessories. Elements has established itself as the definitive marketplace for emerging and established beauty and fragrance brands, bringing a unique, interactive experience between brands, retailers and media.



"We are very excited to exhibit at Elements Showcase alongside many other innovative brands in the beauty and fashion spheres," says Moe Kittaneh, founder and CEO of Svelta Tan. "The elegant and imaginative lifestyle concept of Elements provides a space for creative brands to shine, and I look forward to introducing Svelta Tan's unique formulas and connecting with media and retailers."



The Capsule and Elements shows will be hosted at Pier 94, 711 12th Ave in New York City. Events open at 9:30 AM and close at 6:30 PM on Thursday and Friday, and 5:30 PM on Saturday. Attendees can learn more about the shows and register at www.capsuleshow.com.



Svelta Tan will be exhibiting at the show all three days, featuring their signature products and showcasing ingredients. Svelta Tan Skin Perfecting Self-Tanner stars Ecocert certified tanning actives along with a wealth of botanical ingredients targeted at delivering flawless, healthy skin. The Luxe Raw Sugar & Coffee Body Scrub keeps skin smooth year-round with organic turbinado sugar, roasted coffee, cardamom and supple oils.



About SVELTA Skincare

SVELTA Skincare caters to today's savvy, high-end beauty consumer. The brand distinguishes itself by using only the finest botanical ingredients, each hand-selected to deliver both function and benefits to customers. SVELTA products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free and free of parabens, sulfates and phthalates.



Visit SveltaTan.com for more information.